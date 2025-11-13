GCA Studies International Norms: Possible Restriction On Carrying This Item Onboard

Traveller health and safety often intersect with evolving air travel regulations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India is reviewing international aviation norms and may soon introduce restrictions on carrying power banks onboard flights. In this aspect, here we will explain the background, the global context and how travellers can prepare to carry things abroad. This step can also be helpful to adhere to the travel insurance USA norms.

Why is DGCA Reviewing Power Bank Regulations?

The DGCA’s focus on power banks began after a recent in-flight fire incident involving a passenger’s device. According to The Economic Times, the regulator started research on international practices following concerns about lithium-ion battery safety that the incident brought up. This is not meant to put restrictions on passengers but to minimise the risk associated with overheating or short circuits.

DGCA officials have verified that they are looking into the way other aviation authorities cope with the issue of transportation of portable batteries. Some foreign airlines already have some watt-hour caps and limit such gadgets to cabin baggage. Similar procedures might soon be introduced in India by frequent travellers, including those who are carrying medical equipment.

Understanding International Norms and Safety Concerns

Lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries are used to power power banks. Such batteries have the potential to store a high amount of energy in compact form, thereby making them efficient but risky in some circumstances. They may start to smoke or burn if they are physically damaged, exposed to heat or charged inappropriately.

In order to mitigate such risks, there have been clear policies by the international aviation bodies. In the majority of countries, power banks can only be carried in hand baggage and should have certain energy restrictions. Devices above 100 watt-hours will usually need approval from the airlines. Also, the passengers are usually advised to turn them off when flying or not to leave their devices to charge.

Possible Restrictions Under Review

DGCA is not considering the enforcement of an outright ban on power banks. The government has made it clear that any restrictions that are proposed will be viable and grounded in best practices in the world. It will be aimed at safety and not restricting the comfort of passengers.

One of the possible solutions would be a maximum capacity of power banks, which must not exceed cabin luggage, and to label product specifications better. The DGCA can also suggest not using charging points in bins, overheads or unattended areas during flights.

These policies would likely standardise operations in the handling and reduce the chances of onboarding accidents. Although the changes might have appeared slight, they might impact the way passengers pack and prepare their travel, particularly patients who depend on some medical equipment that runs on batteries.

Why Does This Matter for Medical Travellers?

Essential electronic equipment is commonly carried during medical travel. Patients who travel to receive treatment or receive follow-up may require machines like oxygen supplies, heart monitors or breathing aids, many of which run on rechargeable batteries. In case of tightening restrictions, such passengers will be required to confirm the adherence of their batteries to the standards of DGCA in the future.

Sudden rule amendments may cause delays in the screening process, boarding, and even the temporary seizure of items in the airport. To an individual dealing with a health condition, this form of disruption may cause unwarranted stress or risk. Being aware of these possible limitations and having international travel insurance, travellers can prevent problems at the last moment and ensure the use of medical aids during the trip.

Travel Preparedness and the Role of Health Insurance

Recent discussion by the DGCA to limit power banks stresses the speed with which travel policies could impact medical travellers. Passengers carrying electronic or health-support equipment are at a greater risk. These risks can include not being able to get through airport security in time or having to seek medical attention in foreign countries. In these situations, an all-round travel insurance plan acts as a backup.

To those travellers visiting destinations such as the United States, choosing the best of the best travel insurance for USA can help ensure financial and medical assistance throughout the journey. For such situations, you can opt for HDFC ERGO Travel Insurance, which gives protection in emergency cases, hospitalisation and postponements of the trip. The plan also provides 24-hour support, which is helpful in the case of the delay of flights caused by inspections.

Final Thoughts

The DCGA’s review of the power bank and carrying lithium-ion battery-attached devices reflects a proactive approach to ensure in-flight safety. As the recent powerbank malfunction incident continues to raise concerns, you need to stay informed and compliant with upcoming guidelines. In particular, medical travellers must verify that their devices meet DGCA norms. Adhering to such regulations, being insured by comprehensive travel insurance ensures a safer and smoother international journey.