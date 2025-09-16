Why Fragmented Health Data Is Still Holding Back Pharma—And What One Architect Is Doing About It

Pinaki Bose | File Photo

The reliance of the pharmaceutical industry on data is fairly high for planning clinical trials, managing resources, and bringing new drugs to market. Yet one of its biggest challenges remains the fragmentation of health data.

Patient records, clinical trial results, and financial information often sit in separate systems, making it difficult for teams to get a clear, unified view. This slows down decision-making, increases costs, and sometimes affects the speed at which new treatments reach patients.

One architect is tackling this problem head-on by designing data systems that connect these scattered sources of information. Instead of rebuilding entire infrastructures, Pinaki Bose focuses on creating a single platform where different teams, like clinical operations and finance, can see the same information in real time.

This approach has already made a noticeable difference for a leading global pharmaceutical company, where he developed an integrated data visibility platform to support clinical trial planning and forecasting.

Discussing his work, Bose shared that it has assisted in reducing manual data reconciliation time by 30-40%, freeing teams from time-consuming tasks and allowing them to focus on critical research and planning. The time it takes to generate insights from combined clinical and financial data has improved by 20-25%, helping leaders make faster, better decisions.

He also identified and removed 10-15% of redundant data collection points, reducing unnecessary work and improving the overall efficiency of data management.

But he also pointed out that the road to these advancements had several challenges as well, and one of the greatest was integrating vast, disconnected data sets while maintaining strict security and privacy standards.

In an industry where protecting sensitive health information is crucial, he implemented strategies that ensured both compliance and accessibility. His work also helped bring departments that traditionally operated in silos, improving collaboration and creating a more unified approach to clinical trial management.

Sharing his insights, Bose added that better data integration could reshape how the pharmaceutical industry operates. By using advanced analytics on unified data, organisations can predict potential delays, optimize patient recruitment, and plan resources more effectively. He advocates how this saves time and money, all while bringing new treatments to patients faster.

“The persistent challenge of fragmented health data in pharma is not merely a technical hurdle; it's a fundamental barrier to realizing the full potential of drug development and patient care,” Bose noted.

“My experience reinforces that logical unification of data, rather than just physical consolidation, is the immediate and most impactful art of possibility.”

Suggesting further, he stated, “While the complete integration of all data sources remains a long-term goal, the immediate future involves mastering intelligent data orchestration—connecting existing data silos in a way that generates real-time, actionable insights for decision-makers.”

Now, looking further, it can be agreed upon that the possibilities for smarter applications in pharma are only growing. Real-time data could make drug safety monitoring faster and more reliable, while connected patient profiles could help personalize treatments like never before.

Bringing data together in a clear and organized way, combined with intelligent analytics, will be the key to creating real value, speeding up drug development, and delivering better outcomes for patients.