Top 5 Hookah Lounges In NYC To Visit In 2025 - With Mira Mediterranean Leading The Way |

1. Mira Mediterranean Hookah Lounge

Location: 206 E 34th Street, New York, NY 10016

Phone Number: 212 933-0912

Timings: Open daily till late

In a city filled with options, Mira Mediterranean Hookah Lounge stands out for one reason: experience. It’s not just about smoking — it’s about the vibe, the people, and the energy.

Opened by renowned restaurateur and philanthropist Hakkı Akdeniz, the mastermind behind Champion Pizza, Mira blends Mediterranean elegance with NYC nightlife edge. Think velvet seating, gold-accented interiors, handcrafted mosaic lighting, and a curated hookah menu that reads like a passport — with flavours like Turkish Apple Mint, Dubai Night, and the house-exclusive Mira Mix.

Mira also serves chef-crafted mezze platters and signature cocktails, making it the perfect pre-game or all-night destination. VIP booths, live DJs, and an elite guest list have already made it a magnet for New York’s stylish crowd.

2. La Sultana Cafe — Boho Charm in East Village

Location: 124 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003

Phone no: (212) 228-7678

Timings: Open till midnight

For those who prefer a chill night out with rich global flavours, La Sultana Cafe delivers. Located in the heart of the East Village, this spot oozes character — mismatched pillows, hanging lanterns, and a shisha menu filled with minty, molasses-rich blends from Morocco to Egypt.

The mood here is calm, the lighting low, and the tea selection divine. Perfect for quiet hangs, date nights, or deep convos.

3. Aziza — Where Shisha Meets Authenticity

Location: 45 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003

Phone no: (212) 777-3778

Timings: Open till 2 AM

If you’re serious about your hookah, Aziza is a must-visit. It’s no-frills, no-fuss — just great service, traditional aesthetics, and top-tier shisha.

Expect enamelled tables, fruit-head options, Middle Eastern charm, and an easy-going crowd. It’s a regular haunt for locals who value flavour over flash.

4. Falucka — Shisha with a Side of Party

Location: 162 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012

Phone no: (212) 777-4555

Timings: Open till 3 AM on weekends

If your idea of a hookah lounge includes belly dancers, neon lights, and back-to-back DJ sets — Falucka is your place.

Located in the West Village, it brings together high-energy vibes and smooth smoke with exotic blends and large tabletop pipes. It’s bold, vibrant, and built for nightlife lovers.

5. Desert Rain Lounge — Queens’ Best-Kept Secret

Location: 107-29 Metropolitan Ave, Queens, NY 11375

Phone no: (929) 386-0057

Timings: Open daily

Just outside Manhattan, Desert Rain Lounge in Forest Hills is a hidden gem. Known for its custom hookah blends and creative bowl options — like pineapple, grapefruit, and even Red Bull bases — it’s a favourite among locals.

With colourful interiors and a garden patio, it’s the perfect low-key escape from the chaos of the city.