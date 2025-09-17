Techmagnate Launches LLM SEO Services For AI Search Visibility |

New Delhi- Techmagnate, India’s leading AI SEO agency, has announced the launch of a brand new service amongst its offerings with LLM (Large Language Model) SEO. The agency’s launch of LLM SEO services is in line with its position as a veteran and leader of the digital marketing industry.

With the search landscape evolving rapidly, staying visible and relevant for businesses is becoming increasingly important and challenging at the same time. Now, along with Google SERP visibility, businesses must ensure they appear for search queries on LLMs like ChatGPT and Perplexity.

Sarvesh Bagla, CEO & Founder of Techmagnate, weighed in regarding the agency’s service launch. “User queries are evolving from short keywords to long, conversational prompts, enabling a more natural and iterative dialogue with AI.

Moreover, users who click on a link in an AI-generated answer are usually more informed, more qualified, and much further along in their decision making process. So, obviously it’s very important for businesses to make sure they’re visible where their customers are now searching. Our LLM SEO services are designed to do exactly that.”

With AI tools such as ChatGPT now available in Indian rupees and Perplexity forming strategic partnerships with leading Indian brands, the adoption of AI SEO is expected to accelerate in the country. With the launch of their LLM SEO services , Techmagnate, a trusted name for SEO in India, is well-positioned to be a pioneer on this front.

Through these services, the agency will be able to help clients successfully navigate a transitory and sometimes chaotic shift in the search landscape.

According to Sarvesh Bagla, CEO & Founder of Techmagnate, “LLM SEO is the future of digital marketing. With the power of AI-driven insights, we are now able to deliver more accurate, context-aware, and personalized SEO strategies that adapt to the ever-changing search industry.”

