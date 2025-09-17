 'Trace Culprits Within 24 Hours': Raj Thackeray Directs Mumbai Police After Red Paint Thrown On Meenatai Thackeray’s Statue
A case has been filed against an unidentified person for throwing red paint on the statue of late Meenatai Thackeray in Dadar, under Section 298 of the IPC. MNS chief Raj Thackeray visited the site and directed police to review all CCTV footage and trace the culprits within 24 hours.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
'Trace the Culprits Within 24 Hours': Raj Thackeray Directs Mumbai Police After Red Paint Thrown on Meenatai Thackeray’s Statue | FPJ|Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A case has been registered at Shivaji Park police station against an unidentified individual for allegedly throwing red paint on the statue of late Meenatai Thackeray, wife of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, in Dadar on Wednesday morning.

The case has been filed under Section 298 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to actions intended to hurt religious sentiments or desecrate places of worship, according to news agency IANS.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray visited the site in the afternoon and directed police officials to take swift action. “Verify every CCTV camera and ensure the culprits are traced within 24 hours,” Raj Thackeray instructed the police.

article-image

The incident occurred at the entrance of Shivaji Park, where the statue of Meenatai Thackeray is prominently located. The act of vandalism sparked outrage among political workers and residents. Members of Shiv Sena (UBT) reached the site shortly after the incident, cleaned the statue, and adorned it with fresh garlands.

Residents expressed shock, pointing out that a security guard is normally stationed at the park around the clock. Despite this, miscreants managed to deface the statue in the early hours of the morning. Raj Thackeray personally visited the site upon receiving news of the incident and assessed the situation. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also visited the site later in the day.

article-image

Shivaji Park holds deep historical and political importance in Maharashtra. It houses the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial, located near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and serves as a symbolic ground for both factions of the Shiv Sena. Authorities have started examining CCTV footage from the area and are working to identify and trace the person responsible for the vandalism.

