This 'XRP Killer' Has All The Utility To Outshine Shiba Inu & Bonk Coin In 2025 |

The meme coin market is buzzing again, with Shiba Inu breaking out of a months-long trading slump and Bonk coin posting double-digit daily gains.

But while these tokens grab short-term headlines, a new player, the “XRP Killer,” Remittix (RTX) , is making a different kind of noise, one rooted in real-world utility rather than hype cycles.

Shiba Inu and Bonk Coin Ride the Volatility Wave

Shiba Inu jumped over 5% this week, flipping stubborn resistance at $0.00001350 into support. Traders are eyeing $0.00001400 and $0.00001550 as the next hurdles, hoping the breakout leads to another of SHIB’s legendary rallies.

Still, recent whale sell-offs have injected uncertainty, as 200 billion SHIB were dumped on Coinbase in a single move, raising the question of whether the rally is just another short-lived spike.

Meanwhile, Bonk coin, the Solana-based meme token, surged 10% to $0.000027 before profit-taking kicked in. The move followed days of consolidation and a high-profile $25 million ecosystem investment from Safety Shot . BONK’s trading volumes spiked above the daily average, suggesting retail and institutional participation. Yet, its range-bound trading between $0.000024 support and $0.000027 resistance hints that sustained momentum remains unproven.

Although SHIB and BONK demonstrate that they can still draw interest, their success is still dependent on short-term technical setups and community hype, making them susceptible to market sentiment changes.

Why the “XRP Killer” Narrative Fits Remittix

While SHIB and Bonk coin thrive on community hype and speculative trading, Remittix is building a different growth engine. Often called the “XRP Killer,” RTX shares XRP’s mission in cross-border payments. However, it’s doing it faster, with broader fiat coverage and a product already primed for public rollout.

At its core, Remittix connects crypto directly to bank accounts in over 30 countries, enabling real-time foreign exchange conversion and low-fee remittances. Its upcoming Beta Web3 Wallet will launch in Q3 2025 and integrate 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies. It gives users instant access to multi-chain transfers and crypto-to-bank payouts, features that meme coins can’t match.

Backed by a CertiK audit, $19.5 million already raised in presale funding, and over 599 million tokens sold, RTX is positioning itself as a utility-first project in a market dominated by speculative plays.

How RTX Could Outshine Meme Coins in 2025

Where Shiba Inu and Bonk coin rely on market sentiment, RTX offers tangible catalysts for price growth:

First CEX Listing Imminent: The announcement is expected at the $20 million presale mark, only $0.5 million away.

Active 40% Buy Bonus: Early buyers lock in discounted pricing at $0.0944 before public trading.

Real-World Utility: Functioning payment rails from day one, not “coming soon” promises.

Multi-Chain Interoperability: A competitive edge over XRP’s single-network limitations.

Institutional Viability: Designed for compliance, giving it ETF-like adoption potential in the future.

With meme coin rallies often burning out as quickly as they start, Remittix is carving out a lane where adoption and speculation can fuel each other. This gives it a realistic shot at outperforming not just Shiba Inu and Bonk coin, but also delivering over 100x ROI post-launch.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.