Real Or Fake Deal: What Shoppers Must Know About Flipkart BBD & Amazon Great Indian Festival | Buyhatke Magic

Real Or Fake Deal: What Shoppers Must Know About Flipkart BBD & Amazon Great Indian Festival

The much-awaited mega festival season has arrived in the form of Flipkart's Big Billion Day Sale and Amazon's Great Indian Festival. Shoppers all over India are gearing up to snag exciting deals on their favourite products. Smartphones and gadgets are set to be the star attractions during any grand festive season, whether it's the Amazon Great Indian Sale or Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

These sales are offering massive deals and offers that shoppers can’t resist. Shoppers have numerous opportunities to upgrade their tech gadgets. Navigating the smartphone world and picking the right smartphone that matches your requirements, especially during sale time, can be a daunting task. That is where Buyhatke stands by your side and makes everything simple for you.

There is nothing wrong with saying smartphones are the top choice among different products. All eyes are on big brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Nothing, etc. This is where the problem arises, and that is the price fluctuation & availability of countless deals that confuse smart shoppers.

Shoppers expect the product they are purchasing to be worth the rupee they spend. It's not just the Price, but also discounts, offers, and how smartly we are buying that also matter. Chrome extensions like Buyhatke make your shopping experience simple and enjoyable.

Buyhatke Acts as your shopping partner who always guides you to get the best deals during any major Amazon and Flipkart sale. Even if it's like you're behind a smartphone and other gadgets, here you can find different ways that help you save your time and money from the most common issues and how to get rid of these fake deals and get the best from this sale.

Many times, shoppers fall for fake discounts offered during the sale time, but the real issue is that they increase the price before the sale and then show it as a discount. Buyhatke price graph lets you know by revealing the tricks they made with the help of the product's price history. Now you can find whether the deal is real or fake and protect yourself from overpaying for products you purchase.

But even after identifying a real deal, another problem arises: where should you buy the product? Amazon will show one price, and the same product might be lower in flipkart, but checking each store separately is a tiresome process. But with the help of the price comparison feature from buyhatke, you can find out the price that different stores are providing and buy from the store with the lowest price.

Deciding which store to buy from often feels like just half the journey, and the next challenge they are facing is price tracking. They need to open the product page every day and see if the product price has changed. Get notified instantly when the product you want drops to your preferred price by setting a price drop alert.

Feeling frustrated by searching for available coupons on various websites, and not working properly. An auto coupon option that displays the best available coupons and applies them at checkout provides the best shopping experience.

Even after all this, we still wonder – are there any similar products available for a lower price somewhere? With Lookalike, you can easily find similar products that are available at a lower price on various platforms. So you can shop with confidence and ensure you never miss out on a deal.

How to Install Buyhatke Extension

Follow the Steps to Install the Buyahtke Extension.

1. Open Chrome Browser on your desktop or laptop

2. Visit the Chrome webstore page and search for buyhatke in the search bar

3. Click on the Add to Chrome Button to install the extension.

4. Start using Buyhatke Extension and grab the best deals.

Celebrating this festive season is the most important thing, and what could be happier than buying the product that we need at a lower price? From tracking real-time prices to finding hidden coupons, it helps you save money and makes you feel like you're on the right track. Each purchase with Buyhatke feels like a win, and every deal turns into a celebration.