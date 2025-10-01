Ratan Pratap Honoured With Maharashtra Shree Samman

Ratan Pratap | File Photo

Television presenter and actor Ratan Pratap was conferred with the prestigious Maharashtra Shree Samman by the Shikshadaan Abhiyaan Federation, registered body under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The award ceremony took place in Mumbai, recognising artists’ significant contributions to Indian television and live entertainment.

Best known for his engaging presence on popular television shows, including his recent stint as host of the dance reality series India Dance Week, Ratan expressed heartfelt gratitude upon receiving the honour. “I am truly honoured to receive this Samman from a government-recognised body,” said Ratan.

“It is a matter of great pride to be selected by the jury alongside other distinguished achievers from Maharashtra. For me, this stands out as one of the most prestigious recognitions as it celebrates the state’s finest talents.”

Rajesh Shrivastav, President of the Shikshadaan Abhiyaan Federation and Managing Director of Films Today Magazine, praised Ratan’s dedication and evolving career trajectory. “Ratan is among the most talented personalities in the entertainment industry today. I’ve witnessed the dedication he brings to every assignment — be it a high-profile televised production or a live stage event,” said Shrivastav. “His consistent growth and ability to stay relevant in a dynamic industry is commendable. He truly deserves this honour.”

Known for his distinctive fashion choices and high-profile public appearances, Ratan wore a bespoke ensemble by designer label Jayesh and Kaajal Shah for the ceremony.

“Jayesh and Kaajal are one of my favourites. This particular outfit struck the perfect balance — modern in design, yet rooted in tradition. We felt it was fitting for a Government award ceremony of this stature,” he explained.

In recent months, industry speculation has linked Ratan to an upcoming OTT project with writer Abhinandan Sridhar, marking his potential debut as an actor. When asked about the rumoured collaboration, Ratan remained tight-lipped. “If there’s any development on that front, it will be announced by the makers, not me,” he said with a smile.

With this recognition, Ratan Pratap continues to solidify his position as a dynamic and influential figure in the Indian entertainment landscape.