Ramdev Baba-led Patanjali to launch Swasari Vati to fight COVID-19

Patanjali is launching an ayurvedic medicine to combat COVID-19. The company claimed that it is an evidence-based ayurvedic medicine, Swasari Vati, Coronil, which will be launched today. Along with the launch, the company is planning to reveal the outcomes on finding that was conducted on randomised COVID-19 patients.

The company had screened close to 1,000 phytochemicals from more than 100 medicinal plants, in-sillico (of scientific experiments or research conducted or produced by means of computer modelling or computer simulation) to get the end result. The research for this medicine was conducted by Patanjali Research Institute along with National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur.

Few weeks back, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna told the Free Press Journal that it has already developed the required protocols and is now proceeding with evidence-based medicines for its cure and treatment. Balkrishna had then told The Free Press Journal, “We are not talking about preventing COVID-19 through the building of immunity. We are talking about a cure through treatment.”

He revealed that in the research it looked for their binding affinities to COVID-19, essential proteins and host protein interactions. “We have discovered that natural phytochemicals in Ashwagandha, Giloy (an ayurvedic herb) and Tulsi indeed have the potential to combat COVID-19 and its pathogenicity.”

He revealed that the data, for the first time, show that natural phytochemicals could well be the viable options for controlling COVID-19 entry into host cells, and Ashwagandha may be the first choice of herbs in these directions to curb the COVID-19 infectivity. This work underwent Peer-Review for publication in Virology Journal, in Springer-Nature, and available at their pre-print server.