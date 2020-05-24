FPJ Interview: 'Our experiments show pranayama and Ayurvedic medicines can keep COVID-19 at bay': Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev was born as Ramakrishna Yadav in 1965. He is often referred to as Swami Ramdev as well. Popularly, he is referred to as Babaji or Swamiji. He is an acknowledged Yoga guru and has lately been respected for his work in the field of Ayurveda. Since Ayurveda is a science of Indian medicine, and often depends on herbs, roots fruit, vegetable and even leaves, his foray into agriculture was inevitable. He co-founded the Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. with his colleague Balkrishna.

He has been holding large yoga camps since 2002 and has been broadcasting his yoga classes for TV audiences.

Born in a Hindu family in 1965 at Saiyad Pur village of Mahendragarh district, Haryana, to a family of farmers. Both of his parents were farmers.

Anecdotally, he was paralysed when he was two and a half years old and was later cured by practising yoga. That could have motivated him to study Sanskrit, go to Indian scriptures, and study yoga as well. Much of his education was in Gurukul schools (the ancient Indian way of students studying under a Guru or spiritual teacher). According to his statements in the past, he was a student of Acharya (teacher, or learned person) Baldevji in Gurukul Kalwa and learnt yoga from Guru Karanvir, from the Arya Samaj (a Hindu welfare and promotional organisation).

He eventually donned saffron robes after taking the required vows and being initiated by Swami Shankar Devji as a sanyasi (ascetic). He then adopted the name Swami Ramdev.

While living in Kalwa Gurukul in Jind district in Haryana, he offered free yoga training to villagers. But by the 1990s farming conditions in his native village worsened, which prompted Ramdev's move to Haridwar along with his family. There he practised self-discipline and meditation and spent several years studying ancient Indian scriptures at Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya (Vishwavidyalya means University).

It was in Haridwar that he set up Patanjali Food and Herbal Park which is the main production facility operated by Patanjali Ayurved. The company has a production capacity of ₹35,000 crore (equivalent to ₹380 billion or US$5.3 billion in 2019). It is in the process of expanding to a capacity of ₹60,000 crore (equivalent to ₹690 billion or US$9.7 billion in 2019) through its new production units at Noida, Nagpur, and Indore among other centres. He also took over Ruchi Soya recently.

He agreed to be interviewed by Free Press Journal and – in view of the COVID-19 related lockdown – spoke on telephone with RN Bhaskar about his work and his vision.

Given below are edited excerpts.

You have been more associated with Yoga than with Ayurveda. But lately, Ayurveda appears to be gaining visibility. How did this happen?

First, we have always been in the field of Ayurveda. We started with Divya Pharmacy as early as in 1995. But Yoga became more popular. One reason could be that this was a gyan (knowledge) that people got free of cost.

For medicines and health consultancy, they would have to pay a small charge. But as time went by, people have begun to realise the importance of Ayurveda in both maintaining health and in curing illnesses. That could explain why Ayurveda is picking up now.

But do remember that I was brought up in the gurukul parampara (the tradition of the Indian school). Yoga and Ayurveda were taught all the time. We grew up by learning both sciences.

And gradually, Ayurveda began looking at not just medicines, but also other non-food applications. This included cosmetics using natural ingredients, nutrition healthcare and even healthy foods. This is what many people today call the FMCG sector.

Between 2007-2011 we made rapid strides in Ayurveda.