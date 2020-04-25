Baba Ramdev has a 'self-testing' method; says if you can hold your breath for a minute, you don't have COVID-19

In this day and age, even the most rational amongst us has entertained the question 'what if I have the novel coronavirus'. Yoga guru and the founder of Patanjali Ayurved, Baba Ramdev has a test that will help assuage your fears.

Speaking at an e-Agenda Aaj Tak session Ramdev claimed that anyone who was able to hold their breath for an entire minute was not suffering from the novel coronavirus.

An India Today article quoted him as saying that there was a special pranayam that could be used as a 'self-testing' technique for the virus. This pranayam, called Ujjai involved contracting your throat before pumping air in noisily, holding it for some time and then gradually releasing it.