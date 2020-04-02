Worried you might have coronavirus? Maharashtra govt has a self assessment test that you can take

Do you have fever or other coronavirus symptoms? Are you wondering if you're at risk of catching the novel coronavirus?
The Maharashtra government may have a solution. The state has come out with a COVID-19 self assessment tool that takes about a minute or two to go through and can help slow the viral outbreak.
The wesbite also urges people to self assess daily to make sure that they are not symptomatic and to help reduce the rick a potential patient may present to others around them.
On Thursday, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat took to twitter to ask people to take the test.
"Suffering from COVIDー19 like symptoms? Would like to know your risk level? Then take the self assessment test, prepared by the Maharashtra government," he urged.
The test requires you to input your gender and age, followed by your body temperate and any symptoms that you might have, including fever, sore throat, breathlessness, weakness or drowsiness and so on.
The site then requires you to input your travel history and exposure details as well as asking if you have any pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, blood pressure, kidney or lung related diseases etc. The site further asks you if your symptoms have worsened in the last 48 hours.
At the end, the test also asks you to input your name, phone number and pin code.
The total number of cases in the state has been sharply rising in recent days. On Thursday, the tally rose to 416 across the state -- the highest in India, while two more people who had earlier tested positive passed away. This brings the total number of deaths in Maharashtra to 19.
Mumbai is leading the case count with 57 people testing positive from the city on Thursday. A total of 81 people tested positive on Thursday.
"Figures of other cities are: Ahmednagar (9), Pune (6), Thane (5), Pimpri-Chinchwad (3) and Buldhana (1)," an official told PTI.
