Worried you might have coronavirus? Maharashtra govt has a self assessment test that you can take

Do you have fever or other coronavirus symptoms? Are you wondering if you're at risk of catching the novel coronavirus?

The Maharashtra government may have a solution. The state has come out with a COVID-19 self assessment tool that takes about a minute or two to go through and can help slow the viral outbreak.

The wesbite also urges people to self assess daily to make sure that they are not symptomatic and to help reduce the rick a potential patient may present to others around them.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat took to twitter to ask people to take the test.

"Suffering from COVIDー19 like symptoms? Would like to know your risk level? Then take the self assessment test, prepared by the Maharashtra government," he urged.