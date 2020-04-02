Coronavirus Update: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rises to 416 as 81 people from Mumbai, Pune, Thane test positive

On Thursday, coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 416 after 81 more people testest positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Maharshtra is the epicentre of coronavirus in India with the state reporting the most number of cases so far.

As per the official data, Mumbai reported 57 new cases. New cases were also reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (6), PCMC (3), Nagar (9), Thane (5) and Buldhana (1) bringing total cases to 416.

So far 42 people have recovered and discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, 19 people in the state have succumbed to the virus.

Earlier, a 38-year-old techie from Kalyan, who is one of the youngest to be put on a ventilator in the city has recovered at Jaslok Hospital and returned home.

He was treated by Dr Om Srivastava, Head of Infectious diseases, at Jaslok Hospital.

So far 2,000 people have tested positive to the virus in India and about 60 people have succumbed to it, according to the health ministry.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the States for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19. He praised how all the States have worked together as a team to check the spread of the virus. He however forewarned that the global situation remains far from satisfactory and informed about speculations of a possible second wave of spread of the virus in some countries.

