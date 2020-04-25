Want to tune your AC up in summer? ISHRAE shares ideal temperature amid coronavirus pandemic

On Friday, the Indian Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air Conditioner Engineers (ISHRAE) has issued guidelines regarding the ideal AC temperature amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

ISHRAE has said that the AC temperature for the room must be set between 24 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity should be between 40% to 70%.

The guidelines also said that the air filters should be kept clean and indoor unit coils should be inspected and kept clean whether at home or industrial or commercial spaces.

The guidelines also said, "Recirculation of cool air by room air conditioners must be accompanied by outdoor air intake through slightly open windows and exhaust."

ISHRAE added that most commercial establishments have remained closed during the lockdown and that these establishments will need maintenance for both engineering and health safety.

“The air-conditioned spaces of establishments under prolonged lockdown will pose health hazards due to fungus and molds in the ducts and open spaces depending on the humidity and temperature prevailing within. Further there may be bird droppings, and excreta of rodents as well increased level of insects,” the guidelines added.

