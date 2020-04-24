Donald Trump's suggestion to 'inject disinfectants' to kill the coronavirus leaves medical world stunned

If you thought that the theories postulated by US President Donald Trump were ridiculous, you haven’t heard the best one yet. In the latest press briefing, the US President suggested that people could inject themselves with disinfectants or bleach to kill the virus.

“And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute,” Trump said. “One minute! And is there a way we can do something, by an injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that. So, that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me,” Trump said in the press briefing, much to the shock of those present there.

While speaking to CNN, US FDA Commissioner Dr Stephen Hahn, who is also a member of the coronavirus taskforce in the United States, said he would ‘strongly not recommend’ the internal ingestion of a disinfectant.

In 1992, a medical paper published by DL Morgan from the Division of Emergency Medicine in the University of Texas highlighted the case of a 31-year-old man who experienced chest pain and vomiting after injecting himself with less than 1ml of disinfectant.

The FDA warns against ingesting disinfectants, saying consumption of “products can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrohea, and symptoms of severe dehydration."

This is how Twitter has reacted to the statement