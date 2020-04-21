'Swadeshi apnao, desh bachao': Swami Ramdev hits out at Dettol for selling sanitisers at higher prices than Patanjali

On Tuesday, Swami Ramdev slammed 'Dettol' for selling hand santisers at a higher price amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. He also urged the citizens of India to adopt Swadeshi (Indian-made) sanitisers and save the country from the loot of the foreign brand.
Taking to Twitter, Ramdev shared a picture of sanitisers of both the companies - Dettol and Patanjali. He said that Dettol's 50 ml sanitiser costs ₹82, while Patanjali's 120 ml sanitiser costs only ₹55. The Yoga-guru added that India is a market for foreign companies, but for Patanjali, India is a family. "Save the country from loot, adopt Patanjali," he further said.
To the uninitiated, Dettol is a British brand owned by Reckitt Benckiser Group, headquartered in Slough, England, on the other hand, Patanjali Ayurved Limited was established in 2006 by Swami Ramdev and Balkrishna Subedi.
Earlier, the government had capped maximum retail price of hand sanitizer at Rs 100 per 200ml bottle till June 30 this year amid sharp rise in the prices of this product amid the coronavirus oubreak.
Similarly, price of a 2 ply (surgical) mask had been capped at Rs 8 and that of 3 ply (surgical) mask at Rs 10 till June 30, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a statement.
"The price cap has been imposed taking into account the sharp increase in prices of raw materials used in making of face masks and hand santizer," Paswan said.
