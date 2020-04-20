Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Health dept ponders use of rapid testing kits as experts have varying opinions

Maharashtra's health department is yet to take a policy decision on the use of Rapid Testing Kits (RTKs) as state and civic health experts have varying opinions on the efficacy of these tests.

According to civic experts, RTKs often lead to duplication and false reporting and this is the reason several European countries have stopped the testing. The Centre has already procured 6.5 lakh RTKs from China and has agreed to give them to Maharashtra. But only when the experts come to a decision will the health department apply for it.

The Centre purchased the kits for use in states where the number of corona cases were high. For now, this method of testing has been started in New Delhi and Rajasthan but Maharashtra is yet to consider it.

Anup Kumar Yadav, director, National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra, said soon they would get RTKs from the central government but they needed expert opinion on this subject. “There is talk that RTKs give false positives and will increase duplication. So we are yet to take a call on it. European countries have stopped using these kits,” he said.

Other experts have welcomed the use of RTKs, stating it will help the BMC trace many patients at once and start treatment immediately. Other states have started conducting antibody tests to identify corona patients but the Maharashtra government is making up its mind. “Rapid testing kits are used for antibody testing and give results in 10-15 minutes. With this, it will be easier to test many people at one time. I don’t understand why the state government is still not taking a call on it,” said Dr Vikrant Shah, infectious disease expert.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (health) Suresh Kakani said, “We will consult health experts from different departments. Only when we get a proper opinion on these kits will they be procured and used.”