'Samyukta Kisan Morcha' Announces 'Bharat Band' On February 16 To Ensure Better MSP And Legal Protection

AIKS 'X' Handle/Canva

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a shutdown on February 16 to ensure better MSP and refined schemes for farmers. Kisan Leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan has asked the public to join #Bharat_Band on February 16. The senior leaders of Morcha have written a letter to the opposition parties, asking them to endorse the campaign, while some unions of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) are planning #Dilli_Kooch on February 13 to draw attention to the key challenges and demands.

The protest is getting massive support from students, trade unions, and opposition leaders. The Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has supported the ongoing initiative as several 'Tractor Rallies' are getting held in the Punjab region. The Communist Party of India, the Communist Party (Marxist), and DMK have decided to walk with farmers. As per the report of The Indian Express, 150 unions under SKM and 76 unions from the Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee will join the protest. Punjab will indeed lead at the forefront of the Kisan community.

Express solidarity with the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the joint platform of Central Trade Unions for country wide protest actions on February 16, 2024. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 30, 2024

The farmers are looking forward to a better MSP (minimum support price) to ensure financial stability and a reduction in GST and excessive taxation for small rural companies. The corporate giants of the business world have been on the blacklist of ground activists, and they are raising slogans to increase the corporate and property tax for the stars of capitalism. Apart from this, they have been asking the government to quash the discriminatory farm bills.

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha was formed in 2020 to raise its voice against the three farm acts: The Framers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment Act).

The Kisan leaders also faced critical repercussions and harsh responses from the government and administration, but it instigated separate unions to get united and fight together.