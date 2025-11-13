NBR Group Triumphs At The 11th India Property Awards 2025, Wins Top Honours For Sustainable And Design Excellence

NBR Group receives top honours at the India Property Awards 2025 for its eco-conscious project, NBR Soul of the Seasons | File Photo

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13: Reinforcing its reputation as a leader in sustainable and design-driven real estate, NBR Group emerged as one of the standout winners at the 11th India Property Awards 2025, held recently at The Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru. The company bagged multiple accolades, including the coveted “Most Environment Friendly Project of the Year (Diamond Category)” for its landmark residential development, NBR Soul of the Seasons.

The recognition highlights NBR Group’s long-standing vision to create communities that seamlessly blend luxury, sustainability, and architectural innovation. The award-winning project, located off Sarjapur Road–Gunjur, was lauded for its nature-integrated master plan, advanced construction technology, and commitment to eco-conscious urban living.

Redefining Sustainable Luxury

Sprawled across 9.65 acres, NBR Soul of the Seasons dedicates nearly 88% of its area to landscaped greenery, embodying the Group’s core philosophy — “Resort Living. Every Day.” Drawing inspiration from the five natural elements — Space, Air, Fire, Water, and Earth — the project has been designed to deliver a serene, resort-like lifestyle within the urban framework of Bengaluru.

Speaking about the achievement, Mr. Nagabushana Reddy, Founder, CEO & Managing Director of NBR Group, said:

“These awards reaffirm our belief that luxury and sustainability can co-exist beautifully. NBR Soul of the Seasons represents more than just a project; it’s a philosophy — one that nurtures harmony between people and nature. Over the years, we’ve moved beyond building homes to creating spaces that foster well-being and belonging. This recognition motivates us to keep setting higher standards in responsible development.”

Commitment to Innovation and Responsibility

Built with Aluminium Formwork construction technology, the project ensures structural precision, energy efficiency, and sustainable durability. Its thoughtful design integrates green building features, advanced ventilation systems, and water-efficient landscaping — making it a model for environmentally responsible development in Bengaluru’s luxury housing segment.

With this milestone, NBR Group further cements its standing as a pioneer in sustainable, design-led housing, demonstrating a rare blend of innovation, transparency, and customer trust that has defined its legacy for over two decades.

About the India Property Awards 2025

The India Property Awards & Summit 2025, held on October 24 in Bengaluru, brought together more than 200 real estate leaders, architects, and innovators from across the country. The event celebrated excellence in construction, design, sustainability, and innovation while spotlighting trends shaping India’s real estate future.

About NBR Group

Founded in 1998 by Ashwath Narayana Reddy (Chairman) and Nagabushana Reddy (Founder, CEO & Managing Director), NBR Group has established itself as one of South India’s most respected real estate brands. With over 12 million sq. ft. of developed residential space and thousands of satisfied homeowners, the company is synonymous with trust, innovation, and quality. From plotted developments to premium villas and lifestyle communities, NBR Group continues to redefine modern living with an unwavering focus on sustainability and design excellence.

For more information, visit: www.nbrgroup.in