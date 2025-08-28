Across India, millions of senior citizens live with impaired vision or blindness, not because it is unavoidable, but because they were unaware that treatment was possible. |

Across India, millions of senior citizens live with impaired vision or blindness, not because it is unavoidable, but because they were unaware that treatment was possible. From skipping regular check-ups to believing that failing eyesight is an inevitable part of aging, elderly individuals often make choices that silently accelerate vision loss. According to ophthalmologists, the tragedy lies in the fact that a large proportion of this blindness is preventable. “With timely diagnosis and the right treatment, we can save sight in the majority of elderly patients,” says Dr. Samina Zamindar, founder of Zamindar Microsurgical eye Centre, a Bengaluru-based eye care institution with over two decades of experience. “The first step is awareness. The second is access.”

The six common mistakes among older adults that significantly increase the risk of avoidable blindness. The first is delaying eye check-ups. Many elderly individuals visit an eye doctor only when they face serious difficulty in vision. Unfortunately, diseases like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and early cataracts can progress without symptoms for years, and by the time vision loss becomes noticeable, the damage is often irreversible. The second is accepting vision loss as a normal part of aging. The belief that eyes naturally get weak discourages timely intervention. “While some age-related changes are expected, not all vision decline is natural or untreatable,” notes Dr. Samina Zamindar. The third mistake is ignoring early symptoms. Warning signs such as flashes, floaters, sudden blurring or persistent eye pain are sometimes brushed aside until the disease is advanced.

The fourth mistake is neglecting management of underlying health conditions. Uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol are directly linked to vision loss, yet medication adherence and lifestyle management can be poor among older patients. The fifth is relying on over-the-counter remedies. Some individuals self-medicate with unregulated eye drops or outdated spectacles, delaying proper medical treatment. The final mistake is avoiding surgery due to myths or fear. Cataract surgery fears, ranging from “I might go blind” to cultural beliefs, stop many from seeking treatment, even though modern surgery is one of the safest and most effective medical procedures available.

Founded with a vision to provide advanced, ethical and compassionate eye care, Zamindar Microsurgical Eye Centre has made preventing avoidable blindness a core part of its mission. Their approach goes beyond just treating conditions and focuses on patient education, early detection and building trust. The clinic runs comprehensive geriatric eye screening programs, ensuring that elderly patients are tested for hidden conditions like glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. These programs are designed to identify problems early, when interventions are most effective.

Cataracts remain one of the most common causes of blindness among India’s elderly and one of the most treatable. Yet, fear of surgery and outdated misconceptions keep many from undergoing the procedure The Executive, who leads patient engagement at the clinic, explains, “We take time to counsel each patient, using simple language, real patient stories and videos of actual procedures. Once people see that cataract surgery today is painless, quick and has a high success rate, their fear melts away.”

Vision health is deeply interconnected with overall health. At Zamindar Microsurgical Eye Centre, doctors work alongside patients’ general physicians and diabetologists to ensure coordinated care. This is especially important for those managing chronic conditions like diabetes or hypertension. Regular follow-ups and lifestyle guidance are part of the clinic’s strategy, helping patients understand that controlling blood sugar or blood pressure is as much about protecting their eyes as it is about preventing heart disease or kidney damage.

Beyond the clinic walls, Zamindar Microsurgical Eye Centre actively engages with communities. They organise free eye camps, partner with senior citizen forums and participate in World Sight Day and other awareness events. In these forums, doctors share practical tips such as scheduling an annual comprehensive eye exam after the age of 50, not ignoring sudden changes in vision, managing chronic diseases diligently, avoiding self-prescribed remedies and using prescribed glasses or aids without hesitation. Such initiatives have not only improved early diagnosis rates but also built a sense of trust between the clinic and the community.

While advanced diagnostic tools and surgical equipment are integral to their work, the clinic’s philosophy remains patient-first. From digital retinal imaging to state-of-the-art laser systems, the technology serves one goal: delivering precision care with minimal discomfort. Yet, Dr. Samina Zamindar emphasises that human connection is just as important. “You can have the best machines in the world, but if the patient doesn’t trust you or understand the importance of treatment, the technology won’t help.”

As life expectancy rises, more people will live into their seventies, eighties and beyond. The challenge and opportunity lie in ensuring those years are lived with independence and quality of life. For Dr. Samina Zamindar and her team, the goal is clear: no elderly person should lose their vision because they did not know help was available. By combining awareness campaigns, accessible screenings, advanced treatments and compassionate counseling, Zamindar Microsurgical Eye Centre is making that future possible. “Every case of preventable blindness is a story that did not have to end that way,” says Dr. Zamindar. “Our job is to rewrite those stories, to replace fear with hope and inevitability with possibility.”

With over 28 years of excellence in eye care, Zamindar Microsurgical Eye Centre in Bengaluru offers a full spectrum of services from routine eye exams to advanced cataract surgeries The clinic is committed to combining world-class technology with a patient-first approach, empowering individuals to enjoy clear vision at every stage of life.

