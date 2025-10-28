Harmony Foundation Condemns Bangladesh’s Red-Carpet Welcome To Zakir Naik: A Dangerous Endorsement Of Extremism And A Slap To Peace

Dr Abraham Mathai condemns Bangladesh government’s decision to host fugitive preacher Zakir Naik, calling it a betrayal of peace and humanity | File Pic

Harmony Foundation’s Founder-Chairman, Dr. Abraham Mathai, strongly condemned the recent news of the Muhammad Yunus government approving a month-long visit by Zakir Naik to Bangladesh. The same preacher of hate who was once banned by Sheikh Hasina’s administration is now being given a full red-carpet tour, which is a blow to all who stand for peace.

Bangladesh’s decision to welcome the fugitive Zakir Naik with full honors, a man whose words have bred terror and turned young hearts into weapons, is not a visit but an invitation to darkness.

Dr.Mathai had warned in February 2025 that if this path of rage continued, Bangladesh would one day roll out the red carpet for Zakir Naik and today that warning stands fulfilled not as prophecy, but as tragedy.

Dr. Mathai said that the world knows Zakir Naik’s speeches are filled with radicalism that spread fundamental, and violent ideas among people, especially the youth.

The world witnessed the fruits of his poison during the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery attack in Dhaka, where twenty-nine innocent people were brutally murdered by young men reportedly influenced by Zakir Naik’s extremist sermons.

Those attackers did not act alone in their hearts; they were shaped by a message that turns faith into a weapon. And now, nine years later, the same man is being celebrated and will be welcomed in the nation.

“In the shadow of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack, where radical militants fueled by Zakir Naik's toxic sermons killed innocent people, Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain emerged as a beacon of humanity’s unbreakable light. Bound by love that rose above faith, Faraaz gave his life defending his friends. While the world honors his sacrifice as a symbol of selflessness, Bangladesh’s red-carpet welcome to Zakir Naik, a preacher with violent Islamic ideas and a venomous anti-India stance, is a tragic contradiction and a denial of everything Faraaz sacrificed his life for. It is not just a moral failure but a blow to humanity itself,” Dr. Mathai added.

Dr. Mathai who is also the Former-Vice Chairman of the Minorities Commission said that under Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh stood firm against him. His speeches were blocked and his influence curbed by a government that understood the dangers of extremism. But today, the nation is changing.

Temples are being burned, minorities are attacked, and the ideals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father who dreamed of a Bangladesh built on unity and peace, are being forgotten. In this climate, welcoming Zakir Naik with open arms is not just a political decision but a betrayal to all who stand for harmony in the nation.

In conclusion, Dr. Mathai has urged the international community to continue strongly condemning Bangladesh’s actions and to stand united for peace and tolerance.

He said it is deeply troubling that a Nobel Peace Prize laureate like Muhammad Yunus is now presiding over a government that has opened its doors to voices of violence and division. By allowing Zakir Naik a platform, Bangladesh is abandoning the path of harmony and betraying the very ideals it once upheld.

