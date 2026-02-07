From Midnight Meditations To Musical Performances: Here’s What To Look Forward To At Isha Mahashivratri 2026 With Sadhguru

On 15 February 2026, the world’s gaze will turn to Adiyogi at the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore for Mahashivratri, one of the most significant and widely watched spiritual events on the planet, drawing a global audience that surpasses many of the world’s biggest live broadcasts, including the Super Bowl, the Grammys, and the Oscars. |

On 15 February 2026, the world's gaze will turn to Adiyogi at the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore for Mahashivratri, one of the most significant and widely watched spiritual events on the planet, drawing a global audience that surpasses many of the world's biggest live broadcasts, including the Super Bowl, the Grammys, and the Oscars. Guided by yogi and mystic Sadhguru, this night-long celebration will bring together devotion, music, and meditation, and is expected to reach over 140 million viewers globally through live broadcasts on more than 100 TV channels and digital streams in 24 Indian and foreign languages.

Mahashivratri, known as the "Great Night of Shiva," is a unique planetary phenomenon when the natural upsurge of energy in the human system is especially conducive for spiritual growth. Sadhguru explains, "We have the advantage of being at the foothills of Velliangiri Mountains, called the Kailash of the South, where legend says Shiva himself spent over three-and-a-half months… we are at eleven degrees latitude, which is very important because of the tilt that the planet has and the spin it has. The maximum amount of centrifuge happens at approximately eleven degrees latitude, so that means there is a natural upsurge of energy. And Mahashivaratri is that day when this upsurge of energy is at its peak and this will be the best place to be on that night." Seekers from across the globe are invited to stay awake and aware through the night, either by being present at the Isha Yoga Center or by joining the celebrations via online livestreams. The event will also be broadcast at select PVR theatres around the country, and on major television networks.

The celebrations commence on 14th itself with the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at the Dhyanalinga, a potent cleansing ritual honoring the five elements (earth, water, fire, air, and space). The night-long festivities on 15th will be led by the Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra, a grand procession celebrating the divine feminine, which infuses the night with mystical intensity. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the Dhyanalinga temple and Linga Bhairavi's Abode at the Isha Yoga Center will be open all night to devotees.

For the first time, this Mahashivratri Sadhguru will personally conduct the Yogeshwara Linga Maha Abhishekam which is a sacred consecration ritual that devotees worldwide can participate in by having the offering made in their name. The Yogeshwara Linga, a live energy form positioned in front of the 112-foot Adiyogi statue, has been consecrated with five chakras and is designed specifically for spiritual practice. This complimentary participation allows seekers to connect with the transformative energies of this powerful linga during the most spiritually potent night of the year. Registration is free with optional donations welcome for Mahashivratri activities and Maha Annadanam, the sacred offering of food to thousands of devotees.

Another major highlight of the night is Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a powerful light and sound show that brings the 112-foot Adiyogi statue to life. With Sadhguru narrating the story of how yoga began, it fills the space with a sense of awe and reverence for the tens of thousands gathered at the venue and the millions watching online.

The night will pulse with diverse musical performances, blending the ancient with the contemporary. Individual acts include Aditya Gadhvi, bringing the raw, soul-stirring energy of Gujarati folk, and Prashant Sonagra and team with a thunderous traditional and folk drum collaboration. Sounds of Isha, Isha's homegrown ensemble, will collaborate with Swaroop Khan, Blaaze, and Paradox, along with artists Swagat Rathod and Prithvi Gandharv, to create powerful tapestries of folk and contemporary soundscapes.

At the stroke of midnight, Sadhguru will lead participants through the Mahamantra initiation and again during Brahma Muhurtam (3:40 am) Sadhguru will guide seekers through a powerful meditation designed to utilize the night’s unique planetary alignment and offering participants a rare possibility to experience the "vast emptiness within," which Sadhguru describes as the source of all creation.

Mahashivratri at Isha has evolved into a landmark event in the international spiritual calendar, regularly hosting dignitaries, cultural icons, and spiritual leaders. Whether attending in person amidst the vibrant energies of the Yoga Center or tuning in from afar, Mahashivratri 2026 promises to be an unforgettable journey of wakefulness and wisdom.

Where to watch Isha Mahashivratri

The 12-hour-long event will be streamed live in twenty-four languages on Sadhguru's YouTube channels and major media networks starting at 6 PM IST on 15 February. More information about the event can be found here.

