Dr. Shrinivas Kulkarni Announces New Hindi Song 'Ranjha Tera' With Romantic South Indian Vibes

Dr. Shrinivas Kulkarni | File Photo

New Delhi [India] October 7: Renowned producer Dr. Shrinivas Kulkarni is back with an exciting new Hindi song titled "Ranjha Tera." Known for his creative flair, Dr. Kulkarni has partnered with acclaimed music composer Abhimanyu Karlekar for this latest venture.

In a recent statement, Dr. Kulkarni expressed his admiration for the composition, saying, “This song gives you the feel of South Indian romantic tracks. When Abhimanyu sent it to me, I loved it instantly and immediately told him, ‘We are doing this song'.” This collaboration marks another milestone for Dr. Kulkarni, who has previously produced popular tracks like "Ghe Damana," featuring Gautami Patil and Sushant Pujari, and "Sajan Ghar Aao Re," which recently bagged an award for Best Song.

While the cast of "Ranjha Tera" remains under wraps, Dr. Kulkarni has shared his enthusiasm for the project, hinting that it will bring a fresh romantic energy to Hindi music lovers. Fans can look forward to a soulful experience when "Ranjha Tera" is finally unveiled.