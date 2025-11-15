Dr. Deepak Kelkar Strengthens Integrated Mental & Sexual Wellness Initiative Across India |

Akola: With over 44 years of clinical experience, Dr Deepak Kelkar, psychiatrist and sexologist, is reaffirming his commitment to advancing connected fields of sexual health, mental wellness, stress-anxiety-depression care and addiction recovery in India.

Bridging Mental Health and Sexual Wellness

As the founder of Kelkar Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Sanmitra Manas Hospital and City Hospital & Critical Care Centre in Akola, Dr Kelkar has guided thousands of individuals and married couples through issues including erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, low libido, infertility-related sexual stress, chronic stress, anxiety, depression and substance-dependency. His dual-expertise in psychiatry and sexology positions him at the forefront of integrated care in Central India.

In an era where sexual dysfunction, marital discord, rising anxiety and depression are increasingly widespread in urban and rural India alike, Dr. Kelkar emphasises a holistic, evidence-based and non-judgmental approach that connects mind and body, and science and sensitivity. He states:

“Sexual health is not a luxury. Mental wellbeing is not a luxury. Together they form the foundation of a peaceful, meaningful life.”

According to Dr Kelkar, treating sexual health in isolation from mental health—or vice-versa—often leads to incomplete healing. His methodology incorporates psychiatric tools, hypnotherapy, NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) and de-addiction therapies, making him a rare specialist in the overlapping domains of sexology and mental health.

Key Clinical and Educational Focus Areas

Sexual medicine & couples’ counselling – treatment of erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, low libido, sexual stress related to infertility, intimacy issues and marital communication.

Psychiatric care – treatment of depression, anxiety disorders, OCD, phobias, schizophrenia, stress-related illnesses and substance dependence.

Therapeutic techniques – utilisation of hypnotherapy, NLP, psychotherapy, modern psychiatric interventions, de-addiction programmes and resilience training.

Awareness & stigma-reduction – educational initiatives aimed at couples, families and communities to promote respectful intimacy, emotional communication, trauma healing and mental-sexual wellness literacy.

Supporting Digital Presence & Outreach

Dr Kelkar’s digital footprint reinforces his mission. His YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHndYVzeUipaglrp01w74A) has garnered over 1.65 million subscribers, offering more than 4,000 videos on topics such as sexual disorders, hypnotherapy, mental illness, de-addiction, stress-management and life-skills training.

This online platform enables Dr Kelkar to reach a national audience, deliver stigma-free education and provide accessible expert content in Hindi and Marathi, supplementing his clinical practice in Akola and beyond.

Credentials & Institutional Leadership

Dr Kelkar holds an MBBS from Nagpur, a DPM from NIMHANS Bengaluru, an MD (Psychiatry) from PGIMER Chandigarh, and a Diplomate of National Board qualification. He is a certified hypnotherapist, NLP trainer and leads multiple healthcare institutions. His stated mission: to empower 100,000 married couples through emotional healing and sex-education by 2025.

About the Institutions

Kelkar Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Akola – comprehensive multi-specialty hospital covering advanced psychiatric, de-addiction and sexual wellness care.

Sanmitra Manas Hospital – specialist centre for psychiatric disorders and addiction treatment, admitting patients with relatives, under Mahatma Phule Yojana support.

City Hospital & Critical Care Centre – comprehensive acute & chronic medical facility in Akola.

These institutions integrate multidisciplinary teams, therapeutic innovations and patient-centric care across mental, sexual, addiction and general health.

Contact & Media Information

Kelkar Hospital Pvt. Ltd.

Ramdas Peth, Akola, Maharashtra – 444 001

Phone: 7030414140 | 8805097227 | 9822570101

App: “Dr Kelkar Online” (Google Play Store)

App Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dr.kelkar&pli=1