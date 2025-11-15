Zee Studios' And Prerna Arora's "Jatadhara" Shines Bright With ₹8.05 Crores As An 8-Day Gross Being Declared A Hit In The South! |

Signing off the first week gross to the tune of ₹8.05 crores, "Jatadhara" has materialized literally as a super hit in the South. The word-of-mouth has set it in a strong position with praise pouring in for the talented cast and the deep-rooted regional connect provided by producers Zee Studios and Prerna Arora.

They have certainly got high marks from the critics and the audience on their heart-touching storyline, profound mythological depth, and an intriguing plot that glued our minds to the narrative. So very real Set in a region renowned for its culture, the storytelling blends firmly to make it a very promising second weekend.

Shivin Narang, film producer, mentioned, "The passion for this film does have its roots southern bound. Now I have realized that Prerna Arora settled her vision and emotion to where it is today by keeping in mind every busting detail that the story could take." She paved the way forward, pushing the story fees, with a twist and twist in excess. To see all humans watch and embrace this world of faith, mythology and emotion makes us all here extremely full.” Some might question the spiritual realm that has led to the touching photography and the background in the film Jatadhara, making it connect so beautifully with the viewers. And the title—translated as "the one with matted hair," an epithet very often associated with Lord Shiva—has further engendered great discussions about height and truth amongst those audiences who long for depth.

The Jatadhara cast comprises stars Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khosla in a special appearance, and Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Naidu, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. Jatadhara, in both languages, is a supernatural thriller comedy that will take a common man through a journey cut between extraordinary belief and interwoven mythology and contemporary storytelling. This production is made by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, Nikhil Nanda, co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal, Kussum Arora, and Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami.

Zee Studios and Prerna Arora will strengthen their collaboration even more in terms of combining the audience-relevant cinema with creative power.