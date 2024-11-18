Digital Creator Shlok Srivastava Launches Budget-Friendly Indian Smartwatch That Rivals Global Giants Apple And Samsung |

Layers, the pioneering startup co-founded by leading Indian digital influencer Tech Burner, is reshaping the smartwatch landscape with the launch of Anarc. This groundbreaking device, backed by a substantial $1 million investment, leverages advanced technology to deliver a seamless and immersive user experience.

Collaborating with renowned design firms Thought Over Design and Seymourpowell, Anarc stands apart in a crowded market, merging style, performance, and affordability. The smartwatch redefines the concept of wearable tech, harmoniously blending form and function.

Within its first 24 hours, Anarc shattered industry records, generating over ₹4 crore in sales and attracting over 1 million unique website visits. Despite its premium pricing, significantly higher than domestic rivals like boAt, Fire-Boltt, and Noise, Anarc's success underscores the immense power of creator-led brands to captivate discerning audiences. The launch video, which has garnered over 4 million YouTube views and trended at #1, showcases the transformative impact of creator marketing.

Tech entrepreneur Neel Gogia and internet sensation Shlok Srivastava founded Layers with the vision of creating a brand that resonates with the aspirations of everyday consumers. After the successful launch of their mobile skins in 2022, which generated over $5 million in sales, Layers is now poised to revolutionize the smartwatch segment with Anarc.

With its striking features and modest pricing, Anarc presents a compelling alternative to premium global brands like Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Shlok Srivastava aka Tech Burner reflects, "Smartwatches had become monotonous, stuck in a cycle of square and circular designs. We at Layers challenged this norm, believing in the power of creativity to drive innovation. We're challenging the status quo of smartwatch design. Anarc is our answer - a unique blend of style and substance. It's designed to seamlessly integrate into everyone's lifestyle. By bridging the gap between basic and luxury smartwatches, we're redefining the Indian smartwatch market. Anarc is not just a product; it's a symbol of Indian innovation and global appeal."

