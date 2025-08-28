 Clinical Breakthrough: 'The Practice Of Immortality' Achieves Upto 82% Success Rate In Rigorous Medical Trials
The Practice of Immortality by Ishan Shivanand launched at Yashobhoomi Delhi on August 24th, 2025, presenting rigorously validated wellness methodology. The USA Today National Bestseller establishes new credibility standards for consciousness-based interventions in medical literature.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
Clinical Breakthrough: 'The Practice Of Immortality' Achieves Upto 82% Success Rate In Rigorous Medical Trials | File Photo

Shivanand combines traditional knowledge with scientific methodology. Born into a twenty-one-generation yogi lineage, he spent his early years in Indian monasteries under his father and mentor, H. H. Avdhoot Shivanand. His Yoga of Immortals protocol underwent clinical trials, achieving up to 82% efficacy rates in treating anxiety, depression, and insomnia as a complementary therapy.

"Clinical validation of ancient practices enhances medical possibilities," Shivanand addressed medical professionals. "The 82% improvement rates indicate that Yoga of Immortals modalities can effectively complement traditional treatment protocols. These are evidence-based interventions working alongside conventional medicine."

Speaking at the launch occasion, Chief Guest Smt. Priti Agarwal, Post Master General of Indore Zone, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, and IAS Officer, commented: "This publication delivers profound understanding to our young people rather than quick solutions. Through English, it connects them with authentic heritage instead of modern superficiality."

A reader, Monica, who is an Associate Lecturer in the UK, emphasized: "The Practice of Immortality is more than a book. It is a guide to inner transformation, blending ancient Yogic science with modern mental health tools. It offers practical ways to manage stress, build resilience, and lead with clarity and calm."

