AU Digital Savings Account: A Secure & Smart Choice For The Digital Era

In today's fast paced world, simplifying task is essential to save time. Banking should be no exception! AU Small Finance Bank’s digital savings accounts offer a streamlined, secured and convenient banking experience. This account offers modern solution to address your financial needs from anywhere, anytime with instant access to digital banking services.

In this article we will explore the top features and benefits of AU Small Finance Bank’s digital savings accounts.

Features of AU Digital Savings Account

Notable features of AU digital savings accounts are:

1. High Interest Rates

You can earn interest rates up to 7.25% (p.a.) on your savings account balance. This interest will be credited to your account every month. You can get regular interest payouts to help your money grow. For full details on the prevailing interest rates, please check the savings account interest rates section.

2. Feature Rich Debit Card

The RuPay Platinum debit card offers purchase protection, enhanced insurance coverage, discounts, and other exciting offers across leading brands in India.

3. Extended Banking Hours

You don’t need to worry if you can’t visit the branch before 4 pm. AU Small Finance Bank offers extended hours to serve you till 6 pm. So, you can do your branch banking transactions comfortably for 2 hours more in the evening at your convenience.

4. No Minimum Balance

You do not need to worry about penalty charges if you cannot maintain a minimum average balance in your account. There are no fines or fees for keeping a low account balance.

Benefits of AU SFB Digital Savings Account

Key benefits of AU digital savings accounts are:

1. Banking Convenience

You no longer need to visit bank! AU Video Banking facility allows you to do transactions from anywhere. Just Video Call the representative and they will assist you.

2. 24*7 Online Transactions

You can pay your utility bills or recharge your mobile phone instantly online. AU 0101 app enables you to make these transactions conveniently without visiting a branch or waiting for any support. Simply log in online to pay bills or recharge your mobile instantly

3. Paperless Banking

You can deposit money into your account quickly without filling out a deposit slip. AU Small Finance Banks process is very convenient as it allows you to receive funds into your account smoothly without the usual hassle of paper slips.

4. Easy Fund Transfers

You can transfer money for free to any bank account using RTGS/NEFT payment modes through AU 0101 app. You can enjoy unlimited online fund transfers without incurring any transfer charges.

Final Words

The AU Digital Savings Account enables digital and paperless banking from anywhere, anytime. You can instantly open an account through video KYC and get free online/mobile banking access. Making unlimited free fund transfers, payment transactions, and mobile recharges digitally is easy with these accounts. You get to avail of unlimited free ATM transactions pan-India as well. It is truly one account where benefits far outweigh the costs.

FAQs

1. What is an AU Digital Savings Account?

The Digital Savings Account is an instant account you can open fully online in a few minutes. You can start the process anywhere, using AU Video Banking facility. The entire account opening procedure is digital and paperless.

2. How to open a digital savings account?

Opening a digital savings account with AU Small Finance Bank is quick and easy. You submit your details online and then verify your identity over a guided video call with our agent. The entire process is smooth and paperless and can be completed in minutes remotely.

3. Is Aadhaar required for video KYC?

Yes, your Aadhaar number is required for the video KYC process. A representative will verify your Aadhaar details through a one-time password sent to your registered mobile number. You do not need to show your actual Aadhaar card during the video call and e-verification. Just sharing the Aadhaar number is enough to complete the digital KYC check.

