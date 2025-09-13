 Airtel ₹279 Pack: Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, & 25+ OTTs In One Plan
e-Paper Get App
HomeLatest-newsAirtel ₹279 Pack: Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, & 25+ OTTs In One Plan

Airtel ₹279 Pack: Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, & 25+ OTTs In One Plan

Get Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium in one affordable OTT subscription pack for just ₹279.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Airtel ₹279 Pack: Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, & 25+ OTTs In One Plan |

New Delhi [India], September 12: Having multiple OTT subscriptions can drain your wallet. With rising entertainment costs and numerous streaming apps competing for your attention, finding an affordable solution that consolidates everything has become essential. Airtel's innovative ₹279 pack addressed this issue by bundling Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium (25+ premium OTTs) in a single all-in-one OTT subscription pack that transforms how Indian viewers consume digital content.

What You Get in Airtel's ₹279 Entertainment Bundle

The ₹279 pack represents exceptional value by bundling Netflix Basic, JioHotstar, Zee5, and complete Airtel Xstream Play Premium access under one convenient pack. This all-in-one OTT subscription pack eliminates the need to manage separate billing cycles and renewal dates across multiple platforms.

Your entertainment arsenal includes access to over 50,000 movies, shows, and web series spanning regional and international content. The Airtel Xstream Play platform aggregates content from 25+ streaming partners, ensuring you never run out of viewing options. Key inclusions in your pack:

FPJ Shorts
Ponniyin Selvan Star Aishwarya Lekshmi QUITS Social Media, Says It 'Made Simple Pleasures Joyless': 'Taking The Risk To Be Forgotten...'
Ponniyin Selvan Star Aishwarya Lekshmi QUITS Social Media, Says It 'Made Simple Pleasures Joyless': 'Taking The Risk To Be Forgotten...'
'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid India-Pak Asia Cup Match Row - VIDEO
'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid India-Pak Asia Cup Match Row - VIDEO
Greater Noida Tragedy: Woman And 11-Year-Old Son Die By Suicide After Jumping From 13th-Floor Flat
Greater Noida Tragedy: Woman And 11-Year-Old Son Die By Suicide After Jumping From 13th-Floor Flat
Jadavpur University Professors Demand Transparent Probe Into Female Student's Death
Jadavpur University Professors Demand Transparent Probe Into Female Student's Death

Netflix Basic subscription 

JioHotstar with live sports streaming

Zee5 access for regional and Bollywood content

Airtel Xstream Play Premium with 25+ additional OTTs for regional content, including:

AHA for Telugu/Tamil content 

SunNXT for entertainers in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi 

manoramaMAX for Malayalam shows and movies 

Chaupal for viewers who enjoy Punjabi content 

ShemarooMe brings different worlds together with Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Punjabi, and Hindi shows and movies

Hoichoi for Bengali entertainers

Live TV channels for news and entertainment

This pack is valid for 30 days. This ₹279 pack is affordable, saving you ₹750 monthly and allowing you to watch your shows and movies on the go.

Streaming Experience Across Devices and Platforms

Your entertainment travels with you, as the platform supports a range of viewing devices, ensuring flexibility in viewing preferences. Device compatibility options include:

Mobile apps for Android and iOS devices

Smart TV support through Android TV and Apple TV

Web browser streaming on desktop computers via airtelxstream.in

Airtel Xstream Box integration for TV viewing

Multi-user profiles for family entertainment management

However, note that Fire TV Stick compatibility remains limited, and Chromecast streaming is not supported for some OTTs like SonyLIV.

Content Variety and Regional Entertainment Options

The platform excels in delivering a diverse range of content, spanning Bollywood, Hollywood, regional cinema, and original productions. Airtel Xstream Play aggregates content from premium partners, including SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, AHA, Hoichoi, and Sun NXT for comprehensive entertainment coverage.

Regional language content receives significant focus through partners like ManoramaMAX, Chaupal, Eros Now, AHA, and Hoichoi. This diversity makes the all-in-one OTT subscription pack particularly valuable for multilingual Indian households.

Live sports streaming through JioHotstar includes cricket matches, football tournaments, and international sporting events. The platform also provides access to live TV channels covering news, infotainment, and regional programming.

Airtel's ₹279 pack revolutionises OTT consumption by combining Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium streaming services with an extensive content variety of 25+ OTTs under one affordable bundle. 

The seamless process, device flexibility, and vast content library make this offering ideal for modern Indian entertainment consumption. Download the Airtel Xstream Play app and claim your OTTs to begin your enhanced streaming journey today.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latest News: PM Narendra Modi is addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Latest News: PM Narendra Modi is addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

Airtel ₹279 Pack: Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, & 25+ OTTs In One Plan

Airtel ₹279 Pack: Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, & 25+ OTTs In One Plan

Attention Thanekars! Police Issue Traffic Advisory Amid Pothole Repairs On Ghodbunder Road;...

Attention Thanekars! Police Issue Traffic Advisory Amid Pothole Repairs On Ghodbunder Road;...

Mira-Bhayandar Tragedy: 12-Year-Old Schoolboy Crushed To Death By Cement Dumper In Kashimira; Driver...

Mira-Bhayandar Tragedy: 12-Year-Old Schoolboy Crushed To Death By Cement Dumper In Kashimira; Driver...