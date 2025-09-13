Airtel ₹279 Pack: Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, & 25+ OTTs In One Plan |

New Delhi [India], September 12: Having multiple OTT subscriptions can drain your wallet. With rising entertainment costs and numerous streaming apps competing for your attention, finding an affordable solution that consolidates everything has become essential. Airtel's innovative ₹279 pack addressed this issue by bundling Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium (25+ premium OTTs) in a single all-in-one OTT subscription pack that transforms how Indian viewers consume digital content.

What You Get in Airtel's ₹279 Entertainment Bundle

The ₹279 pack represents exceptional value by bundling Netflix Basic, JioHotstar, Zee5, and complete Airtel Xstream Play Premium access under one convenient pack. This all-in-one OTT subscription pack eliminates the need to manage separate billing cycles and renewal dates across multiple platforms.

Your entertainment arsenal includes access to over 50,000 movies, shows, and web series spanning regional and international content. The Airtel Xstream Play platform aggregates content from 25+ streaming partners, ensuring you never run out of viewing options. Key inclusions in your pack:

Netflix Basic subscription

JioHotstar with live sports streaming

Zee5 access for regional and Bollywood content

Airtel Xstream Play Premium with 25+ additional OTTs for regional content, including:

AHA for Telugu/Tamil content

SunNXT for entertainers in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi

manoramaMAX for Malayalam shows and movies

Chaupal for viewers who enjoy Punjabi content

ShemarooMe brings different worlds together with Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Punjabi, and Hindi shows and movies

Hoichoi for Bengali entertainers

Live TV channels for news and entertainment

This pack is valid for 30 days. This ₹279 pack is affordable, saving you ₹750 monthly and allowing you to watch your shows and movies on the go.

Streaming Experience Across Devices and Platforms

Your entertainment travels with you, as the platform supports a range of viewing devices, ensuring flexibility in viewing preferences. Device compatibility options include:

Mobile apps for Android and iOS devices

Smart TV support through Android TV and Apple TV

Web browser streaming on desktop computers via airtelxstream.in

Airtel Xstream Box integration for TV viewing

Multi-user profiles for family entertainment management

However, note that Fire TV Stick compatibility remains limited, and Chromecast streaming is not supported for some OTTs like SonyLIV.

Content Variety and Regional Entertainment Options

The platform excels in delivering a diverse range of content, spanning Bollywood, Hollywood, regional cinema, and original productions. Airtel Xstream Play aggregates content from premium partners, including SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play , AHA, Hoichoi, and Sun NXT for comprehensive entertainment coverage.

Regional language content receives significant focus through partners like ManoramaMAX, Chaupal, Eros Now, AHA, and Hoichoi. This diversity makes the all-in-one OTT subscription pack particularly valuable for multilingual Indian households.

Live sports streaming through JioHotstar includes cricket matches, football tournaments, and international sporting events. The platform also provides access to live TV channels covering news, infotainment, and regional programming.

Airtel's ₹279 pack revolutionises OTT consumption by combining Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium streaming services with an extensive content variety of 25+ OTTs under one affordable bundle.

The seamless process, device flexibility, and vast content library make this offering ideal for modern Indian entertainment consumption. Download the Airtel Xstream Play app and claim your OTTs to begin your enhanced streaming journey today.