 Thane: 24-Hour Water Cut In Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Titwala On September 18; Check Details
Several areas across Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Titwala, and parts of Dombivli MIDC will experience a 24-hour water cut starting from 12 pm on Thursday, September 18.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
Representational image | Pinterest

Thane: Several areas across Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Titwala, and parts of Dombivli MIDC will experience a 24-hour water supply disruption starting from 12 pm on Thursday, September 18, due to essential maintenance work being conducted by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

As per the official notice, MIDC will carry out necessary repair and maintenance activities at the Jambhul Water Purification Plant and Barvi Pumping Station, as reported by The Times of India. To enable this, the water supply will be completely shut down from Thursday noon until Friday noon (September 18–19).

This planned shutdown will impact water supply in both residential and industrial zones, including areas under the jurisdiction of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), and various surrounding gram panchayats. Taloja MIDC will also be affected.

Authorities have also stated that once supply resumes on Saturday, September 20, water pressure may be low temporarily until the system stabilises.

Residents, housing societies, institutions, and industries are urged to store adequate water in advance and use it cautiously during this period, as reported. The maintenance work is part of MIDC’s efforts to improve long-term efficiency and reliability of the water supply system.

In a separate incident from Kalyan, a young woman publicly thrashed her employer in the Kolsewadi area of Kalyan East after he allegedly sent her obscene messages while she was working at his shop on Saturday. The entire incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

The woman was employed at a shop in Kolsewadi, where the shop owner reportedly sent her repeated vulgar and inappropriate messages. Unable to bear the harassment any longer, she confronted him and, in a moment of anger, beat him with her slipper inside the shop, in full view of the public.

