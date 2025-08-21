Access To Oral Care: Tackling Gaps In Kids’ Dentistry

Amrita Chakraborty | File Photo

Oral health is something that needs very urgent attention in India. This is because many kids have tooth decay at a young age. The problem is even worse because people know little to nothing about it, India Today says. The costs of treatment are high.

According to a new study which was published on PubMed, 64% of kids with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in India have cavities. Then, another 38% have trouble with oral care. These figures are alarming. They show that there is an urgent need for better support for children.

Yet, these issues are not just peculiar to India. Around the world, getting the right dental care for children is a very big problem. For example, leaving dental issues untreated can affect kids later in life. Kids with disabilities have even more challenges.

There are often fewer qualified dentists to see them. There is limited access to services. However, these issues are becoming a thing of the past. Now, more people are learning about early health care. Because of this, experts and families want to make the oral health of kids better.

Experts are now using new methods to address these challenges. They are providing targeted outreach. They are also offering specialised training. Tracking has improved, too. Nonetheless, a lot of knowledge and skills is required to make these things work. This is where Amrita Chakraborty stands out. Amrita is a board-certified pediatric dentist.

She was trained in India and the U.S. For over 15 years, she has been working to ensure that public health gets better. She has created great dental programs for children. She has also published articles. These articles talk about how to remineralise and restore enamel. She is a member of many dental associations.

These include the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), the College of Diplomates (COD), the Indian Society of Pedodontics and Preventive Dentistry (ISPPD), and the International Association of Paediatric Dentistry (IAPD). In addition, she is the author of “Bright Little Smiles.”

This toolkit recently won the Solution of the Year award. It received the award because it teaches modern healthcare workers how to make a lot more kids have access to medical services. Now, this article looks at how healthcare workers can close oral health gaps. It uses Amrita as an example.

Creating Flexible Systems to Treat Patients

Treating kids’ teeth in communities is often a big problem. There are no systems in place to take care of their individual needs. This often makes it difficult for them to go for checkups regularly. Also, getting treatment for complex cases often needs more time.

In order to solve these problems, Amrita has created great systems to take care of the dental needs of each kid. For example, kids can now book appointments in tiers. With this, they can enjoy longer visits, especially if they have complex needs. This, however, will not affect their routine checkups.

In addition, her clinic uses teledentistry for initial consultations in rural areas. This lets infants, kids, and adults in these areas, especially those with special health needs, to have their dental needs to be taken care of. This approach treats cavities and gum problems. It also teaches how to prevent these diseases, how to improve diets, and how to understand each person better.

To achieve that, she works with paediatricians, therapists, and specialists. “Good oral health doesn’t just make a person better. It improves the community as a whole,” she says. “Caring for children’s teeth helps them grow well. It also benefits everyone.”

Meeting the Unique Needs of Each Kid

Kids with disabilities can have serious health issues if they don’t get the care they need on time. A lack of trained dentists can worsen these issues. Again, clinics may be far away. Advanced tools may be lacking, too. These issues shorten appointment times. They also make sedation difficult.

However, kids with intellectual disabilities do better when you explain tasks to them in short, simple steps. As a result, caregivers need to be patient with them. They also need to make their points clear at all times. This will keep these kids always focused. For example, kids with autism can behave better if they have a daily routine. Having the same staff can ease anxiety. Using visual schedules can make them less anxious, too.

In these cases, it is essential to adapt communication methods. To do that, Amrita uses techniques like Tell-Show-Do-Plus. “This method shows what will happen before it happens. This helps children to get to know new environments better. It uses tools like hand puppets to do that,” she explains. “Then, the ‘plus’ rewards good behaviour. This can include earning tokens or getting praise for small achievements.”

Making Kids’ Dentistry Better

There is the need for kids’ dentistry to keep growing and changing. That can only happen if experts in the field continue to do research and work together. Without that, the field might get stuck. In the end, this could affect how well we care for kids’ teeth worldwide.

Now, Amrita is trying to make sure this does not happen. She reviews different journals such as the Global Public Health and Epidemiology, the International Journal of Oral Health Sciences, and the Journal of South Association of Pediatric Dentistry. In these roles, she ensures the research is sound.

Beyond that, she has written a book titled “Bright Little Smiles.” This toolkit won the Solution of the Year award at the American Business Expo, which was held recently in Florida. It teaches caregivers and families how to provide the right dental care for kids. In addition, she is a member of various dental groups.

These include the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the College of Diplomates, the Indian Society of Pedodontics and Preventive Dentistry, and the International Association of Paediatric Dentistry. Being a member of these prestigious groups shows that she wants to work with others and set standards in the industry.

In all, Amrita’s journey shows that every child deserves good dental care, no matter their background or abilities. “I don't just treat teeth,” she concludes. “I build trust, help kids grow stronger, and connect oral health to a child’s overall growth, breaking obstacles one smile at a time.”