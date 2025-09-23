4 Cryptos Making Headlines As Solana And Dogecoin Post Impressive Double-Digit Gains | File Photo

After weeks of sideways movement, altcoins have taken center stage, posting a 6% jump in the past 24 hours as traders pile back. Dogecoin (DOGE) has jumped more than 40% in the past week, while Solana (SOL) surged to levels not seen since January. Yet behind the noise, other projects are making headlines with one particularly quietly shaping up to be the cycle’s most explosive play. Here’s a closer look at why each is making headlines.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Asymmetrical Bet of 2025

For traders chasing outsized returns, the biggest story isn’t among the established giants. It’s unfolding in presale with Little Pepe (LILPEPE) — a meme coin that blends viral culture with real infrastructure.

Built on its own Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain, LILPEPE offers near-zero fees, lightning-fast transactions, and sniper-bot protection. This isn’t just another frog-themed meme token; it’s positioning itself as a whole ecosystem, complete with Pepe’s Pump Pad, a launchpad that allows new meme coins to launch safely with anti-rug protections.

The presale performance tells the story. Starting at $0.0010 in Stage 1, each round has sold out quickly. In Stage 13 at $0.0022, more than $25.59 million has been raised, and over 15.8 billion tokens have been sold.

Scarcity is driving demand. Only 100 billion tokens exist, with 26.5% allocated to the presale, 30% for the chain reserve, and 13.5% for staking rewards. Add in a zero-tax model, and both retail buyers and whales have clear incentives to participate.

The project is also dominating social media. Its 15 ETH Mega Giveaway has attracted over 66,000 entries in less than a week, rewarding both big and small presale buyers. With the viral $777,000 giveaway, Little Pepe has become the top trending coin on X (Twitter), ensuring constant visibility as the presale advances.

For many investors, this is the textbook definition of an asymmetrical bet: low entry price, capped supply, strong technical foundation, and massive community buzz. Analysts project that if momentum continues post-listing, returns of 50x to 80x are not out of the question by 2026.

Sui (SUI): Infrastructure at Internet Scale

Not all headlines are driven by price action alone. Sui (SUI), currently trading at $3.63, has dipped 0.23% in the past day but remains up over 7% for the week. With a market cap nearing $12.9 billion, Sui’s resilience lies in its pitch as an internet-scale blockchain infrastructure.

Unlike rivals that focus narrowly on throughput, Sui aims to deliver seamless interoperability across platforms and apps. Its team, with backgrounds in systems built for billions of users, continues to draw developer interest. That narrative positions Sui for long-term relevance far beyond short-term price swings.

Ripple (XRP): Eyes on Institutional Allocation

XRP remains one of the most significant altcoins in circulation, trading around $2.81 with a market cap north of $172 billion. Yet, its most considerable catalyst may come not from retail markets but from institutional adoption.

Recent analysis explored a scenario where the world’s top 10 central banks — collectively managing $13 trillion in reserves — allocate even 1% into XRP. That alone could push prices toward $5.09, with higher allocations fueling projections as high as $22 per coin. With governments warming to digital assets and a U.S. stablecoin bill signed into law, XRP remains on lists of the best cryptos to buy now.

Conclusion: A Market Full of Choices, But One Clear Standout

Dogecoin is reminding the market that its meme magic is still alive. Solana continues to attract deep-pocketed investors. XRP has the potential to reshape cross-border payments with institutional inflows. But for those chasing the next breakout, Little Pepe stands apart.

Its mix of viral traction, robust Layer-2 technology, and a presale already nearing completion makes it one of the most compelling meme coin opportunities of 2025. With Stage 13 nearly sold out and giveaways amplifying demand, the window to get in is closing quickly.

(Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.)