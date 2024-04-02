NREGA Job Card List Check 2024

Representative Image

There are so many things that the government is doing for people and families. Are you someone who wishes to know if you have your name on the NREGA Job Card List for 2024? Well, just relax because it is simple!

The National Rural Employment Guarantee Act even known as NREGA now famous as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act ensures that here is provision of one hundred days of wage employment every single year. This central government Scheme is definitely advantageous and can leave a positive impact on you.

Yes, it is precisely for rural families doing or engaged in unskilled manual tasks or work. If you are not sure about it and don't have any idea about how to avail it, read on.

Visit the NREGA Website

Visit the official website and then scroll down the homepage till you get or come across Quick Access' and then click on it.

Once you are done with that, just select Panchayats Login. From the options given or presented, go for the Panchayats GP/PS/ZP Login option.

Then, you have to pick the option of gram panchayats. In the subsequent area or window, tap on Gram Panchayats to simply proceed.

Once you are done with that, a list of states will appear. Select your state from the list. After that, fill in the details about yourself. Enter your State name, Financial Year, District, Block, and Panchayat name on the new page. When you have successfully filled in the necessary information, just click on proceed.

Check Your Job Card List

Then, on the following webpage, you will come across six options. Click 'Job Card or Registration', then proceed to the Job Card/Employment Register.

Look for your name

The register will open before you, permitting you to search for your name. Different colours will be there that underline various statuses:

- Green shows a job card with a photo and employment available.

- Sunflower underlines a job card without a photo but with employment available.

- Gray tells about a job card with a photo but no sort of employment availed.

- Red underlines a job card in the absence of a photo and even no employment availed.

The Job Card List state wise

There are many people who not just want to see their name but otherwise too. In case you are inclined towards viewing the state-wise Job Card List, then you can choose the state you live in from the provided table on the NREGA website. This way you would find a comprehensive list of the names for your ease.

Conclusion

So, the point is simple, this NREGA scheme, a significant endeavour by the Government of India has the purpose to ensure that there is employment for rural households and families. Following these mentioned steps, you can easily and effortlessly verify if your name is listed or given in the NREGA Job Card List for the year 2024. You must not miss out on this valuable chance to tap into appreciated employment resources that the government has provided you.



