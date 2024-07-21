IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: Last Day to Apply! Direct Link Here

website

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is closing the registration window for Clerk positions today, July 21. Interested applicants should act fast to submit their applications. The recruitment drive aims to fill 6,128 Clerk vacancies for the 2025-26 phase.

The eligibility criteria for the IBPS Clerk position include age requirements, educational qualifications, and other specifications. Candidates must be at least 20 years old and no older than 28 years old as of July 1, 2024, with eligible birth dates between July 2, 1996, and July 1, 2004. Specific educational qualifications and other requirements can be found on the official website.

Application fee:

- SC/ST/PwD candidates: Rs. 175

- General and other categories: Rs. 850

The IBPS Clerk exam pattern consists of two stages: the Preliminary examination and the Main examination. The Preliminary exam features objective-type questions covering English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability, with 100 questions totaling 100 marks. The Main exam, scheduled for October 2024, will be conducted over 160 minutes and will be worth 200 marks.

How to Apply:

1. Visit the official website: ibps.in

2. Click on "Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process under CRP-Clerks-XIV"

3. Register and fill out the application form with all required details

4. Upload necessary documents:

- Photograph

- Signature

- Educational certificates

- Other specified documents

5. Pay the application fee online through the provided payment gateway

6. Print a copy of the completed application form for your records

Pre-examination training is scheduled from August 12 to August 17, 2024, and the preliminary test is also set to occur in August. Call letters are expected to be issued around the same time. The selection procedure for the IBPS Clerk position includes a preliminary examination, main examination, and interview.

Important Dates:

- Registration window closes: July 21

- Pre-examination training: August 12-17, 2024

- Preliminary test: August 2024 (tentative)

- Main examination: October 2024 (tentative)