Sea-rious About Your Career? Indian Navy Is Hiring Civilians For 741 Posts, Apply Now

The Indian Navy has released a notification for the recruitment of various civilian positions, including Chargeman, Scientific Assistant, Fireman, Draftsman, Fire Engine Driver, Tradesman, Pest Control Worker, MTS, and Cook. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website from July 20, 2024, to August 2, 2024.
What are the positions available?
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 741 vacancies across different posts.
Posts: Chargeman, Scientific Assistant, Fireman, Draftsman, Fire Engine Driver, Tradesman, Pest Control Worker, MTS, and Cook
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must meet the following qualifications and age limits for respective positions:
Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop/Factory): B.Sc or Diploma in Engineering, Age 18-25 years
Chargeman (Mechanic): Diploma in EE/ME/ECE/PE with 2 years experience, Age 18-30 years
Scientific Assistant: B.Sc with 2 years experience, Age 18-30 years
Draftsman (Construction): 10th Pass with Certificate or ITI, Age 18-25 years
Fire Engine Driver: 12th Pass with Heavy Motor Vehicle License, Age 18-27 years
Fireman: 12th Pass with Basic Fire Fighting Course, Age 18-27 years
Tradesman Mate: 10th Pass with ITI in Related Field, Age 18-25 years
Cook: 10th Pass with 1 year experience, Age 18-25 years
Pest Control Worker: 10th Pass, Age 18-25 years
MTS (Ministerial): 10th Pass/ITI, Age 18-25 years
Read the official notification here
Application Fee
Candidates (excluding SC, ST, PwBD, ESM, and women) are required to pay a fee of Rs 295. The payment can be made online through net banking or using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Cards or UPI.
Selection process
The selection process will consist of a written examination, physical test (for Fireman and Fire Engine Driver only), document verification, and medical fitness test. Candidates need to qualify in each stage to progress to the next stage of the selection process.
How to Apply
To apply for the Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2024, follow these steps:
Visit the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in
Navigate to Join Navy > Ways to Join > Civilians > INCET 1/2024
Access the application portal via the provided link
Complete the application form with personal and educational details
Upload required documents, photo, and signature
Submit the application
Pay the application fee
Print the completed application for future reference
The application period for the Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2024 is from 20 July 2024 to 2 August 2024. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.