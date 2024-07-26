Sea-rious About Your Career? Indian Navy Is Hiring Civilians For 741 Posts, Apply Now

FPJ

The Indian Navy has released a notification for the recruitment of various civilian positions, including Chargeman, Scientific Assistant, Fireman, Draftsman, Fire Engine Driver, Tradesman, Pest Control Worker, MTS, and Cook. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website from July 20, 2024, to August 2, 2024.

What are the positions available?

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 741 vacancies across different posts.

Posts: Chargeman, Scientific Assistant, Fireman, Draftsman, Fire Engine Driver, Tradesman, Pest Control Worker, MTS, and Cook

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must meet the following qualifications and age limits for respective positions:

Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop/Factory): B.Sc or Diploma in Engineering, Age 18-25 years

Chargeman (Mechanic): Diploma in EE/ME/ECE/PE with 2 years experience, Age 18-30 years

Scientific Assistant: B.Sc with 2 years experience, Age 18-30 years

Draftsman (Construction): 10th Pass with Certificate or ITI, Age 18-25 years

Fire Engine Driver: 12th Pass with Heavy Motor Vehicle License, Age 18-27 years

Fireman: 12th Pass with Basic Fire Fighting Course, Age 18-27 years

Tradesman Mate: 10th Pass with ITI in Related Field, Age 18-25 years

Cook: 10th Pass with 1 year experience, Age 18-25 years

Pest Control Worker: 10th Pass, Age 18-25 years

MTS (Ministerial): 10th Pass/ITI, Age 18-25 years

Application Fee

Candidates (excluding SC, ST, PwBD, ESM, and women) are required to pay a fee of Rs 295. The payment can be made online through net banking or using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Cards or UPI.

Selection process

The selection process will consist of a written examination, physical test (for Fireman and Fire Engine Driver only), document verification, and medical fitness test. Candidates need to qualify in each stage to progress to the next stage of the selection process.

How to Apply

To apply for the Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2024, follow these steps:

Visit the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Navigate to Join Navy > Ways to Join > Civilians > INCET 1/2024

Access the application portal via the provided link

Complete the application form with personal and educational details

Upload required documents, photo, and signature

Submit the application

Pay the application fee

Print the completed application for future reference

The application period for the Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2024 is from 20 July 2024 to 2 August 2024. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.