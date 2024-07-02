Indian Navy Recruiting Sailors Under Sports Quota: Apply Now!

Indian Navy | Representational Image

The Indian Navy is inviting applications from unmarried male and female candidates who are talented athletes. To be eligible, applicants must have participated in international, national, or state-level championships. Apart from this, to ensure a direct entry the applicant should be a medalist in the Khelo India Games & Youth Games or any national or state-level event.

The last date to apply is July 20, except for residents of North East, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, and Minicoy Island, who have until July 25.

Applicants must have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination and be between 17 and 25 years old. During training, sailors will receive a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month. After training, they will be paid a salary of Pay Level 5 or 6, plus Military Service Pay of Rs 5,200.

Apart from this, the candidate who has represented India twice in the Asian Games/Commonwealth/World Cup or has represented India in the Olympics is eligible for direct entry in the final selections of Chief Petty Officer.

To apply, candidates must undergo sports trials and medical tests. Applications for this Navy recruitment have to be done in offline mode. The initial engagement is subjected to the successful completion of training. The initial engagement is for 15 years. The probation will be of three years.

The candidates have to send the application to the Indian Navy Sports Control Board, 7th Floor, Chanakya Bhawan Naval Headquarters, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi. The application will be accepted for offline mode only.