Government Job Openings This Week in Banking & Defence Sectors, Apply Now

In India, landing a government job is a dream shared by many ambitious candidates seeking career stability and security. With numerous young people vying for various government positions across sectors each year, the competition can be fierce. To help you stay ahead, we've curated a list of the latest government job openings available this week.

Banking Sector:

For those interested in government jobs within the banking sector, several opportunities are currently open in both central and state banks such as Indian Bank, Karnataka Bank, and State Bank of India. These institutions are offering positions across group A and B categories. Below are the details:

Indian Bank Recruitment 2024:

Indian Bank has initiated an online registration process for the recruitment of Apprentices. Candidates meeting the required qualifications can submit their applications by July 31. The application process commenced on July 10, aiming to fill 1,500 apprenticeship positions across multiple states. The selection process involves a written exam, document verification, and medical assessment. Interested candidates can find more details on indianbank.in.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024:

State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) positions, including roles like Senior Vice President (IS Auditor), Assistant Vice President (IS Auditor), Manager (IS Auditor), Deputy Manager (IS Auditor), Senior Vice President, and Assistant Vice President. Applications are open until July 24 for candidates holding a Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology degree. For additional qualifications and experience requirements, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Karnataka Bank Engineer Recruitment 2024:

Karnataka Bank is hiring for the positions of Data Engineers and Cloud Security Engineers. The deadline to apply is July 26. Candidates need to submit their completed application forms and supporting documents to recruitment@ktkbank.com.

Defence Sector:

Opportunities in the defence sector across various branches like Army, Air Force, and Navy are currently available:

Indian Army Recruitment 2024:

Join Indian Army is accepting online applications for the 57th NCC Special Entry for Men and Women for the April Batch. Applications can be submitted until August 9 for 76 vacancies (70 for men, 6 for women). Detailed information can be found in the official notification.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024:

Indian Navy is recruiting for Executive & Technical Branch positions through the 10+2 B.Tech Entry permanent commission January 2025 batch. The application deadline is July 20. Candidates should visit the official website for updates.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2024:

Join Indian Air Force is accepting applications for Agnipath Vayu Agniveer Intake 02/2025 Batch until July 28. Interested candidates can visit the Indian Air Force's official website for more information.

Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) Recruitment 2024:

AFMS will commence registration for Short-Service Commissioned Medical Officers on July 16, with applications accepted until August 4. Visit the official website for detailed requirements.

Apart from these, organizations like ITBP, Sainik School, BSF, RPSC, UCO Bank, Railways, and Rajasthan High Court are also recruiting for various positions. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of these organizations for more details and submit their applications before the deadlines.