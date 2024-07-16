India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 44,228 Vacancies

Representative Image | India Post

The India Post has released a recruitment notification for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) with 44,228 vacancies. The application process has started, and candidates can apply on the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Class 10 pass with mathematics and English

- Basic computer knowledge

- Ability to ride a bicycle

- Age: 18-40 years (relaxation for reserved categories)

Documents Required

- Valid email ID and mobile number

- All requisite documents for document verification

Application Process

To secure their spot, candidates must follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, and click on the India Post GDS recruitment link

2. Complete the registration fee, a nominal investment for a lifetime opportunity

3. Upload required documents, showcasing their qualifications and potential

4. Fill out and submit the application form, detailing their journey and aspirations

5. Download and print the acknowledgment form, a testament to their application

Selection Process

The selection process will be based on class 10 results, ensuring a fair and merit-based evaluation.

Salary

- Assistant Branch Postmaster: Rs 10,000 - Rs 24,470

- Branch Postmaster: Rs 12,000 - Rs 29,380

- Chowkidar: Rs 20,000 per month

Job Profile

- Branch Postmaster: Postal operations, marketing, and customer services

- Assistant Branch Postmaster: Sales, conveyance, and delivery of mail

- Dak Sevaks: Assistance in Departmental Offices and marketing

Important Dates

- Last date to apply: August 5

- Application correction window: August 6-8

For further information, candidates should check the detailed notification on the official website.