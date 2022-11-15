Massive layoffs: People are using LinkedIn to look for immediate jobs

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The US technology industry is currently experiencing a difficult season of layoffs. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a letter to staff that Meta Platforms had made the decision to fire 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 individuals.

Those who are being laid off in the US are being invited to return home by Indian companies. However, many of those on H-1B visas, who prefer staying back in the US, must find employment within 60 days in order to avoid having to leave the US and return to their native countries. Many of such people are using LinkedIn to reach out to their networks in an effort to find new employment, particularly

Neeraj Deshpande, who was a software engineer at Facebook, posted on LinkedIn that he was “one of the unfortunate 11000 people affected due to recent layoffs at Meta."

“My heart goes out to everyone affected by these layoffs." It has been a tremendous journey with an amazing set of highly talented individuals. "Being on an H1B visa, I am now actively looking for any software engineering opportunities ASAP," he wrote.

“I would be more than happy to connect with you and talk about opportunities for SWE roles. I have 3+ years of experience in Hack/PHP, React Native, Obj C, C++, JS building highly performant scalable systems in Ecommerce and Messaging," he added.

Raju Kadam, with 16+ years of experience, was a senior technical program manager at Meta. He was one of the unfortunate ones to get laid off. “I am on an H1-B visa, and my clock to leave the United States has started today. I am reaching out to all Metamates, connections, and the LinkedIn community to help me find a job; otherwise, I have to leave the USA with my kids."

"I have been in USA for 16 years and have seen 2008, 2015 (oil), 2020 downturns but never lost my job. My 2 sons (Arjun - superman, Yash -Chicken) are US citizens, and their lives will be impacted. I will do whatever in my power to give them best opportunity to succeed in USA. Hence, I need a new job in USA ASAP (sic)," he wrote.

While such people are using LinkedIn to look for an immediate recruitment, there are some who are using the same platform to offer employment. “If you are impacted by the Twitter or Meta layoffs. Do reach out to me for referrals, in case you are interested in working for Atlassian," wrote Abhishek Rai. “I would be happy to extend a helping hand during these times. I want to do my part to support the community."

Not only Indians in the US but Americans are also the victims of mass layoffs. One such person is Marilyn Cole, who was impacted by the mass layoffs at Amazon.

“I will be transparent here and say that since I was in a contract role, I will most likely not receive a severance package. As a mom and the primary breadwinner, I am trying everything in my power to keep the wheels turning; however, it's hard not to enter panic mode right now," she wrote.

Not only in the US, several employees in India are also looking for job opportunities after having been laid off. One of those is Taanjul Sharma (She/Her) who was an Assistant Marketing Manager at Byju's. She posted on LinkedIn that she was looking for jobs.