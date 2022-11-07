Immigrants successful at finding jobs in Canada: Survey

Immigrants successful at finding jobs in Canada | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Toronto: According to a new survey released by the National Statistical Agency, immigrants in Canada, including Indians, have been successful in finding jobs and are filling up gaps in the country's labour force.

Immigrants who arrived in Canada over the past five years had an employment rate of 70.7%, a higher rate than October 2019, pre-pandemic, the Labour Force Survey data 2022 released by Statistics Canada said.

It was found that over 62% of immigrants aged 15 and over are employed. According to the 2021 census data on immigration, 23% of Canada's population is an immigrant.

Between 2016 and 2021, immigrants accounted for about 80% of Canada's labour force growth.

At least 1,19,000 full-time positions filled, pushing the rate of full-time employment by 3% over October 2021, and job rise for both genders occurred mainly in the core working age group of 25-54 years old.

Most new employment occurred in Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, the survey showed.

The highest concentrations of Indians are found in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, followed by growing communities in Alberta and Quebec as well, with the majority of them being foreign-born.

Announcing the Immigration Levels Plan for 2023-2025 last week, Canada said it plans to welcome a record 5,00,000 new permanent residents.

Indians have been migrating to Canada in droves for better job prospects and an overall better life.

In 2021, nearly 1,00,000 Indians became permanent residents of Canada as the country admitted a record 4,05,000 new immigrants in its history.

Statistics Canada forecasts the country's immigrant population will continue to rise, as high as 34% by 2041, attributing the growth to the ever-increasing targets of Canada's Immigration Levels Plan.

Employers in Canada are actively seeking to fill nearly one million jobs with the country's job vacancy rate falling to 5.4% from a peak of 6% in April this year.

