 HPCL Recruitment 2023 notification out for 65 Vacancy; Apply Now at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeJobsHPCL Recruitment 2023 notification out for 65 Vacancy; Apply Now at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in

HPCL Recruitment 2023 notification out for 65 Vacancy; Apply Now at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in

Interested candidates can now apply online from March 16 to March 20, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
HPCL Recruitment 2023 notification out for 65 Vacancy; Apply Now at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in |

New Delhi (India), March 20: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced a notification for the HPCL Recruitment 2023 on its website, hindustanpetroleum.com. A total of 65 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment. Interested candidates can now apply online from March 16 to March 20, 2023. HPCL will accept applications for the positions of Graduate Apprentice Trainee and Technician Diploma Apprentice Trainee.

Eligibility

The minimum age limit is 18 years, while the maximum age is 25 years as of 01-02-2023.

Educational Qualifications

Engineering Graduation in Civil/ Mechanical/Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Instrumentation/ Computer
Science/IT/ Chemical.

Salary

The monthly salary for a Graduate Apprentice Trainee will be Rs. 25000, while that for a Technician Diploma Apprentice Trainee will be Rs. 15000.

Click here for Notification

Steps to apply online for HPCL Apprentice Posts

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATS Portal - portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

Step 2: Now register with your details and then log in to the portal.

Step 3: Click on the HPCL Recruitment 2023 link under the “Establishment” section.

Step 4: Check all notification details and then click on the "Apply Now" button.

Step 5: Fill in all your required details and upload documents.

Step 6: Pay the application form fee and click on the submit button

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HPCL Recruitment 2023 notification out for 65 Vacancy; Apply Now at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in

HPCL Recruitment 2023 notification out for 65 Vacancy; Apply Now at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in

Govt invites applications for 17 posts at CCI on deputation basis

Govt invites applications for 17 posts at CCI on deputation basis

AP GIS 2023: Investors' summit deals will create 6 lakh plus jobs, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan...

AP GIS 2023: Investors' summit deals will create 6 lakh plus jobs, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan...

Layoff wave: Online hospitality major Airbnb lays off 30% of recruiting staff

Layoff wave: Online hospitality major Airbnb lays off 30% of recruiting staff

Will ChatGPT replace humans? Infosys founder Narayana Murthy responds

Will ChatGPT replace humans? Infosys founder Narayana Murthy responds