HPCL Recruitment 2023 notification out for 65 Vacancy; Apply Now at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in |

New Delhi (India), March 20: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced a notification for the HPCL Recruitment 2023 on its website, hindustanpetroleum.com. A total of 65 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment. Interested candidates can now apply online from March 16 to March 20, 2023. HPCL will accept applications for the positions of Graduate Apprentice Trainee and Technician Diploma Apprentice Trainee.

Eligibility

The minimum age limit is 18 years, while the maximum age is 25 years as of 01-02-2023.

Educational Qualifications

Engineering Graduation in Civil/ Mechanical/Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Instrumentation/ Computer

Science/IT/ Chemical.

Salary

The monthly salary for a Graduate Apprentice Trainee will be Rs. 25000, while that for a Technician Diploma Apprentice Trainee will be Rs. 15000.

Click here for Notification

Steps to apply online for HPCL Apprentice Posts

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATS Portal - portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

Step 2: Now register with your details and then log in to the portal.

Step 3: Click on the HPCL Recruitment 2023 link under the “Establishment” section.

Step 4: Check all notification details and then click on the "Apply Now" button.

Step 5: Fill in all your required details and upload documents.

Step 6: Pay the application form fee and click on the submit button