How can paid menstrual leave change things for women in India's workforce?

Acknowledging the severe pain and dizziness induced by periods, which can affect everyday life for women, Spain became the first European country to offer state-funded paid leave to working women. The leave for three days can be extended up to five days per month, and can even increase productivity with a focus on employee well-being.

Countries such as South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam and Zambia have also been supporting period leave.

Now the conversation around menstrual leave has once again started gaining traction in India.

What is a period leave?

Menstrual leave implies that menstruating women can claim leave citing physical conditions as stomach cramps, headaches, back pain and fatigue.

India's stand on Period Leave

In India, Swiggy, Byjus, Zomato, Viacom Marketing and Technologies are major companies to have publicly announced the implementation of period leave in their offices.

Taking note of the mental and physical stress faced by female students during menstruation, Kerala recently granted menstrual leave for female students studying in all state universities coming under the Department of Higher Education.

Bihar is the first state to have approved a bill that granted two days of paid leave to female employees. The policy was introduced under 'Special Casual Leave' in 1992, that is decades before Spain.

However, on a national level, the Supreme Court of India refused to entertain a PIL filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi, seeking paid menstrual leave for female students and working women citing that the policy can incentivise employers to discriminate against female employees.

The ongoing debate

Arguments for:

According to a study published in the Journal of Obstetrics And Gynecology of India, almost 90% of women in India experience some form of menstrual pain. Period pains cause a decline in an employee’s productivity which can affect organization’s revenue. Therefore, offering period leave can be profitable to the organization.



It is still a taboo to discuss menstruation in public. There are religious places that ban menstruating women from entering the premises. Menstrual leave will force people to destigmatize menstruation in the workplace.



Menstrual leave policy can impact mass consciousness and lead to greater accessibility of sanitary pads in schools and offices.

Arguments against:

On the other hand, some argue that it is unethical to assume menstruation, which is a natural biological phenomenon, as a medical condition or disability.



Employers may start favouring male candidates who are not expected to demand menstrual leave



The menstrual leave policy excludes women in unorganized sectors