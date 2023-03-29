Central Bank of India announces 5000 vacancies in 34 states and Union Territories

Central Bank of India makes annual interest payment of Rs 54 cr on Bonds | Image: Central Bank of India (Representative)

The Central Bank is inviting applications from candidates for the position of “apprentices.” Selected candidates will be engaged in branches/offices in the respective districts at the discretion of the Bank.

The total number of vacancies is 5000. The selection process involves an online exam, interview and language proof. The closing date of online registration is 3 April 2023. The eligible candidates between the age group 18 to 28 years can apply online on the official website. The candidates are also expected to hold a degree from a recognized university in any discipline.

The application fee for General Category is Rs 800 Rs while for SC/ST and Women is Rs 600.

The contract term is one year. Candidates found suitable for engagement on the basis of merit list shall be offered engagement digitally by the Bank through the apprenticeship portal.



Follow these steps for successful application -

Eligible candidates should go to the official site of CBI Apprentice Website ( http://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/ ) for filling out their application form.



You can click the “Recruitment Portal” option on the home page of the Income Tax.



Find and click on the "Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023" notification and click the One Time Registration option.



Fill out the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023 application form and upload the required documents on the page.



Click “submit”

You can print the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration form for future purposes.

The candidate can be posted at any of these states or union territories as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar, Diu and Daman.

The exact distribution of vacancies per state can be checked at this PDF link - Central-Bank-of-India-Recruitment-2023-Notification-PDF-Click-to-Download.pdf (adda247jobs-wp-assets-adda247.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com)