Human noise is a threat to over 100 species

London: Human made noise must be considered as a "global pollutant" as it threatens the survival of more than 100 different animal species, including amphibians, birds, fish, mammals and reptilians, according to a study published on Wednesday. The study provides the first quantitative evidence for legislative bodies to regulate noise pollution more effectively.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said noise is one of the most hazardous forms of pollution, the researchers noted. However, the study found it does not just cause ill effects in humans, but on the biology and physiology of all animal groups studied: amphibians, arthropods, birds, fish, mammals, molluscs, and reptiles — terrestrial and aquatic.

The researchers from Queen’s University Belfast in the UK suggest that noise pollution is affecting animals is the norm, not the exception. The study analysed the effects of noise in over one hundred species, which were divided into seven groups: amphibians, arthropods, birds, fish, mammals, molluscs and reptiles. “The study found clear evidence that noise pollution affects all of the seven groups of species and that the different groups did not differ in their response to noise,” said Hansjoerg Kunc from Queen’s University Belfast.

The team noted that many species of amphibians, birds, insects and mammals communicate by producing acoustic signals. In doing so, individuals share vital information, e.g. on choosing a mate or warning family members of potential threats such as predators, the researchers explained. If noise pollution reduces the ability to communicate this vital information, it will have an impact on their survival.

—PTI