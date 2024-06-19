World Sickle Cell Day: Over 67K New Cases Found In 2023-24, Highest In Barwani

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rising cases of sickle cell is a concern for the government as over 6,736 new cases were identified in the 2023-24 period. On the eve of World Sickle Cell Awareness Day, Free Press sifted health department records and found that the surge in cases excludes Indore district but affects all other districts in the division with Barwani reporting the highest number of new patients at 2,200 and Burhanpur had the lowest at 104.

The increase in patients is particularly concerning in tribal areas, where awareness about the disease remains low. Efforts by both Central and state governments are ongoing to address the rapidly increasing number of sickle cell patients in these regions.

Sickle cell anaemia poses significant treatment challenges and the condition has claimed many lives across the division. Children are especially vulnerable due to continuous blood loss and associated complications. Public awareness is deemed essential in combating this health crisis.

Dr Ashok Yadav, Professor and Head of the Transfusion Medicine Department, emphasised the importance of pre-marital testing, noting that children are more likely to inherit the disease if both parents are carriers. Currently, MY Hospital has 1400 registered sickle cell anaemia patients receiving treatment.

Sickle cell anaemia causes red blood cells to deform into a sickle shape, leading to anaemia and joint pain among other issues. There is no cure, but avoiding marriage between carriers can prevent the birth of affected children. Meanwhile, senior joint director (health) Dr Purnima Gadaria said, ëScreening of patients is already been done. Now, cards will be distributed to patients under National Health Mission which ensure their timely treatment.í She said that the health department will organise camps in these districts to conduct marriage and health counselling of people to prevent them from the deadly disease.

75 per cent patients in five tribal dominated districts

State-wide, 75 per cent of sickle cell patients come from tribal districts, particularly Alirajpur, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Jhabua and Dindori. In Madhya Pradesh, 27 out of 45 districts fall within the sickle cell zone. The disease has a ten per cent prevalence rate for symptoms in the tribal population and one per cent prevalence rate for the disease itself.

DAVV to establish COE (Health) in Jhabua-Alirajpur

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has constituted a four-member committee to establish a Centre for Excellence for Health to spread awareness against sickle cell anaemia in Jhabua-Alirajpur tribal dominated areas. The committee members include Dr AK Dwivedi, Dr Omprakash Sharma, Dr Rajesh Sharma and Dr Prakash Garhwal.

TABLE

District Screening Negative Patients

Jhabua 680426 665885 980

Alirajpur 500733 487356 888

Dhar 300077 286756 859

Khargone 427262 417066 1470

Barwani 369899 349831 2200

Khandwa 116373 113340 235

Burhanpur 90978 88697 104