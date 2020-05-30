World No Tobacco Day 2020: Indories to participate in 'Free Run' today from their home

Indore: Lockdown has been a new experience for everyone and this time can be utilised positively or negatively. With a motive to support people in utilising the time to quit tobacco and take a positive step, Indori Subah has organised a Free Run on May 31.

Lockdown Marathon 4.0 is home-based in which participants will run and walk for 30 minutes, 60 minutes or 120 minutes as per their stamina. The run will be held from 5 am to 11:59 pm.

Signing up for the run is free for all. About 4,000 participants have already confirmed their registrations. Participants from various Indian states/cities including, Punjab, Mumbai, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Coimbatore, Punjab, Jammu Kashmir, Nagpur Himachal, Indore, Kota and Jaipur have registered.

Some international participants supporting the cause are from Bangladesh and USA, said organiser Nitin Chaturvedi.

“May 31 {World No Tobacco Day} is a tobacco-free day with fitness awareness at the time of lockdown. Our aim is to make the world tobacco-free also make the people of India aware of fitness which is important in daily life,” he said.