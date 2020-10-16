World Hypertension Day 2020: 50 % unaware of disease in early stage, say Experts

Indore: While the death audit report of Covid-19 suggested that hypertension is one of the major comorbidities, city experts revealed that 50 percent of patients remain unaware of the disease in the early stages and start treatment only when it turns worse.

Addressing a webinar, organised on the eve of World Hypertension Day, cardiologist Dr Rakesh Jain said, “About 80 million people in our country are suffering from high blood pressure and the number is even more than the population of the USA. The data also implies that every one person out of five is suffering from the ‘Silent Killer’.”

World Hypertension Day is celebrated on May 17 but it was postponed to October 17 due to Covid-19.

“This year’s theme of the day is “Measure Your Blood Pressure, Control It, Live Longer”. Long-term hypertension among youths results in damaging kidney, liver, heart, brain and eyes and it severely hampers productivity between 45-50 years of age,” he said adding skipping health check-ups, popping pills without consultation, sleep apnea and prescription of certain drugs by physicians are factors responsible for hypertension.