Navratri 2020: Eating out is ‘out’; Indore gets ready for eating ‘in’

Indore: The city of food lovers where there are extravagant menus for every occasion and festival, especially Navratri. As most people will begin their nine-day fast to celebrate the fest, one of the most desirable factors of Indore, i.e. ‘food’ will be missed this year.

Usually, we have thousands of temporary and permanent stalls and delicacies available especially for fasting available in the city. However, this year, that is less likely going to be the case.

Even if stalls are put up, most people would fear and be advised to avoid eating out. So, we have decided to make ‘eating in’ a fun trend with unique recipes shared by food experts in the city. Some are new, some are traditional, some are twisted and some, you just cannot resist.

Banana Rasayana: sweet packed with minerals

This recipe comes from the Karnataka and is one of the healthiest and best choice for staying healthy and happy. The sweet dish is prepared with bananas and jaggery, both known for health benefits:

Recipe as shared by food expert Neha Tiwari

Peel and chop two medium sized bananas.

Add 2 tablespoons powdered or grated jaggery and 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder.

Mix the jaggery and cardamom powder with the sliced bananas.

Add 1/2 cup thick coconut milk (first extract of coconut milk).

Kids special: Cupcakes you can have while fasting

With the current trends in the city, most celebrations mean cakes and cupcakes. To enjoy the festival, you can fast and also enjoy this fasting cupcake/cake recipe shared by 11-year-old food enthusiast Lakshya K.

Blend: Rajgiri or amaranth flour (1 cup), Samak or barn millet flour (1/2 cup), Singhara or chestnut flour (1/2 cup), sugar (3/4 cup), milk (1 cup), baking powder (1/2 teaspoon), baking soda (1/4 teaspoon), and olive oil (2-3 tablespoons)

In a pan, grease the bottom with a brush dipped in oil. Pour the batter in the pan, then add chopped walnuts.

Preheat the oven for 10 minutes to 180 degree C. Place the pan and bake the cake for 30-40 minutes then cool it.

You can further prepare and frost the cup cake or cake with butter cream and garnish with cherries.