World Heritage Week Concludes: Senior Karnataka Officers Wowed By City’s Heritage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the last day of World Heritage Week, on Saturday, a special heritage walk which started from the historical Chhatri of Shrimant Sardar Chimanjirao Appa Boliya Sarkar covered the Krishnapur Chhatri, Devlalikar Kala Vidhika, Rajwada Palace, Gopal Mandir and Imambada and culminated at Malhari Martand Temple.

A group of 1980 cadre IAS officers from Karnataka had come to Indore from Karnataka to know the glorious history of the city.

City historian Zafar Ansari on this occasion informed the group about Indore’s heritage. The group took information about the historical, cultural, social political, industrial and business development of city.

Ansari explained in detail the many works done by Rao Raja Nandlal Mandloi and the works done by Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, from the tenure of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar II, the creator of modern Indore, to the golden contribution made by Maharaja Yashwant Rao Holkar II to the city.

Former administrative officer Dr HV Parsavanath explained in detail about the cultural heritage and Teej festivals of Indore, while MB Dehaberi, former secretary, Department of Labour, Government of Karnataka, praised the cleanliness and architectural designs of the Malhari Martand temple run by Holkar Trust in city.