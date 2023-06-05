World Environment Day: Indore failing environment, 6/8 factors show significant climate change

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is the cleanest in terms of waste management but is failing in environment-friendly practices as ‘six’ out of ‘eight’ major climate variables indicate a significant change in the climate of the region. The study conducted by a professor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya brings to the fore how climate change is dragging human health, life, agricultural practices, crop quality, basic supplies and overall city’s health down.

Analysing more than 100 years of data, Ganesh Kawadia said, “As Indore is the representative district of the Chambal basin, the climatic variability and the study of its resultant effects on biodiversity, health, crop distribution and associated yield is bound to have significant policy implications for the whole region.”

The study coincides with a new research paper the Earth Commission published in Nature journal in June 2023 that noted that seven of eight earth system boundaries (ESBs) that are critical for the stability of the planet’s health and survival of species have already been crossed. The research showed that India, along with other parts of South Asia, Europe and parts of Africa is an ESB transgression hotspot.

In the map provided showing the current view of the world’s climate change, it can be noticed that Himalayan foothills show at least 5 ESB transgressions. The study was conducted by more than 40 researchers from different parts of the world underscoring that humans are taking colossal risks.

So, what’s the way out? Why is climate change happening and how can we save what is left to save the very future of humanity from the climate crisis?

Speaking to the researchers and experts, we asked the same questions. Kawadia said, “When we conducted the study, it was evident that since industrialisation in 1940, the graph of climate change has seen a steep rise, but surprisingly, nature hasn’t turned away from us as yet.”

He explained that though we complain of water shortages, the average rainfall is the same as it was 25 years or 100 years ago. “The difference is the intensity of rainfall and re-charge of groundwater levels,” assistant prof Era Tiwari said.

Divisional forest officer Narendra Pandwa said, “We have the highest forest cover in the country, but not enough trees and ground access in cities for the water to reach under-ground.” He added that though the department conducts plantation drives every year, there is an urgent need to provide space to trees to absorb water and to increase plantation in private compounds as well.

